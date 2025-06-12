From retail investor frenzy to institutional dominance, is Bitcoin's four-year bull market cycle coming to an end?

By: PANews
2025/06/12 16:30
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002027+5.40%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001599+0.50%

Author: Two Prime

Compiled by: Tim, PANews

There has been a lot of discussion about Bitcoin’s four-year bull-bear cycle. This pattern of doubling up, crashing, and then climbing to new highs has been the norm for most of Bitcoin’s history. But it’s important to note that there are good reasons to suggest that this four-year cycle may be coming to an end.

The first question that needs to be raised is: Why does a four-year cycle occur?

It can be attributed to three factors:

Halving Effect

The bitcoin mining reward is halved every 210,000 blocks (approximately every four years), a mechanism that creates a supply shortage and usually causes a price increase in the following years.

The scarcity of an asset is often measured by the stock-to-flow ratio (S2F), which is the ratio of the current total supply to the annual increase in supply. For example, the scarce asset gold has an S2F ratio of 60 (which fluctuates slightly due to the discovery of new gold mines). The current Bitcoin S2F ratio is about 120, which means that its annual increase in supply is only about half of that of gold. This number will increase with each subsequent halving.

From retail investor frenzy to institutional dominance, is Bitcoin's four-year bull market cycle coming to an end?

​​Global liquidity cycle​​

The correlation between Bitcoin and global M2 liquidity has been explained many times by us and many other institutions. It is worth noting that many people believe that liquidity also follows a cyclical law of about four years. Although its accuracy is not as high as the metronome of Bitcoin halving, this correlation does exist. If this theory is true, the phenomenon of Bitcoin keeping pace with it makes sense.

From retail investor frenzy to institutional dominance, is Bitcoin's four-year bull market cycle coming to an end?

Psychological perspective

Every time a bull market surges, a new wave of popularity is born. People's behavior patterns confirm Gandhi's assertion: first ignore you, then laugh at you, then fight you, and finally you will win. This cycle repeats itself, and about every four years people will further accept the value of Bitcoin and give it stronger rationality. People will always fall into overexcitement, and the subsequent crash will cause the whole cycle to repeat again.

The question now is, are these factors still driving the price of Bitcoin?

1. Halving Effect

After each halving, the proportion of new bitcoins to the total supply has been decreasing more and more. When the new supply accounted for 25% of the total supply, the decline to 12.5% ​​did have a huge impact; but now that it has dropped from about 0.8% to 0.4%, its actual impact is no longer comparable.

​​2. Global liquidity cycle​​

Global liquidity remains a relevant factor for Bitcoin prices, although this influence is shifting. Bitcoin has shifted from retail-dominated to institutional-dominated, and trading behavior has changed. Institutions are accumulating for the long term, and short- to medium-term price declines will not shake them out of the market. Therefore, while global liquidity will still have an impact on Bitcoin prices, its sensitivity to M2 liquidity will continue to weaken. In addition, OTC institutional purchases of Bitcoin have also reduced price volatility, which is where the real confidence in Bitcoin lies. Uncontrolled financial spending will be absorbed by Bitcoin and continue to move towards a bright future.

3. Psychological perspective

The more widely Bitcoin is adopted, the more psychologically stable it will be. The influence of retail selling will be weakened, and the shift of market dominance to institutional buyers will also reduce the volatility caused by retail investors.

Overall, Bitcoin is still one of the world's most promising assets, and its growth model is undergoing a transformation from cyclical growth to linear growth (on a logarithmic scale). Global liquidity has become the dominant force in the current market. Unlike the top-down propagation path of most assets (from institutions to retail investors), Bitcoin has achieved bottom-up penetration from the mass base to mainstream institutions. Because of this, we have witnessed the market stabilizing in the process of maturity, and its evolutionary model is becoming more standardized and orderly. (Image source: DeathCab)

From retail investor frenzy to institutional dominance, is Bitcoin's four-year bull market cycle coming to an end?

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

MBK Japanese Loans Provider Purchases $2M in Bitcoin, Partners with FINX

MBK Japanese Loans Provider Purchases $2M in Bitcoin, Partners with FINX

TLDR MBK has purchased $2 million worth of Bitcoin to protect its assets against inflation and the depreciating yen. The company acquired 17.6 BTC at a price of approximately $115,529 per Bitcoin. MBK’s board of directors approved the Bitcoin purchase, which was made using the company’s balance sheet. MBK has partnered with FINX JCrypto to [...] The post MBK Japanese Loans Provider Purchases $2M in Bitcoin, Partners with FINX appeared first on CoinCentral.
Bitcoin
BTC$119,372.4+1.59%
Share
Coincentral2025/10/02 21:15
Share
NFT project Moonbirds announced that it will launch a new token $birb on the Solana chain

NFT project Moonbirds announced that it will launch a new token $birb on the Solana chain

PANews reported on October 2 that the NFT project Moonbirds announced on its official X platform that it will soon launch a new token called "birb" ($birb), which will be issued on the Solana blockchain. The Moonbirds team also emphasized that the token's contract address (CA) has not yet been released, nor are any redemption activities open. The team reminds users to be cautious and refrain from clicking on any unofficial links. They also stated that they will provide ample time and release more details before the token's official release.
NFT
NFT$0.0000004299-0.02%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01259+1.04%
SOON
SOON$0.5126+28.40%
Share
PANews2025/10/02 21:13
Share
GENIUS Act and USA₮: Tether launches the stablecoin compliant with the new U.S. regulatory framework

GENIUS Act and USA₮: Tether launches the stablecoin compliant with the new U.S. regulatory framework

In the new regulatory framework for stablecoins in the United States, the GENIUS Act is taking on a central role.
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03277+0.24%
American Coin
USA$0.0000006495-1.35%
Union
U$0.009991--%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/10/02 17:49
Share

Trending News

More

MBK Japanese Loans Provider Purchases $2M in Bitcoin, Partners with FINX

NFT project Moonbirds announced that it will launch a new token $birb on the Solana chain

GENIUS Act and USA₮: Tether launches the stablecoin compliant with the new U.S. regulatory framework

Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Face Their Strongest Rival Yet, New Frog Coin Set for 18936% Gains

Ethereum sees price upgrade as Citigroup downgrades Bitcoin projections