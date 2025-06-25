Publicly listed company Done.ai plans to invest approximately $1.98 million in Bitcoin to explore blockchain

By: PANews
2025/06/25 16:51
PANews reported on June 25 that the listed company Done.ai Group AB plans to invest approximately $1.98 million (20 million Norwegian kroner) to purchase Bitcoin to evaluate blockchain infrastructure as a strategic complement to its AI financial platform. The move is intended to support its exploration in the field of blockchain financial services, including tokenized assets and stablecoin applications. Bitcoin will be managed as a long-term financial asset and disclosed in quarterly reports. The company will conduct a blockchain technology assessment in the second half of 2025 and initially explore areas such as stablecoin integration and digital securities.

