KOL revealed that the underlying technology of Guotai Junan International and Futu entering the cryptocurrency circle is Hashkey, and HSK rose 37.1%

By: PANews
2025/06/25 16:24
PANews reported on June 25 that according to crypto KOL AB Kuai.Dong (@_FORAB), Guotai Junan International and Futu’s plan to enter the cryptocurrency circle still adopts the broker intermediary model, and the underlying technology is supported by Hashkey.

It is reported that Guotai Junan International requires users to hold overseas long-term visas, while Futu requires users to have Hong Kong or overseas identity documents.

In addition, Hashkey platform currency HSK rose by 37.1% and is currently priced at $0.6732, with a maximum price of $0.7.

Earlier news said that Guotai Junan International was approved to provide virtual asset trading services such as cryptocurrencies.

