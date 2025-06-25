A certain whale withdrew $2.57 million worth of UNI from Coinbase in the early morning

PANews reported on June 25 that according to the monitoring of on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, "the whale who lost $1.091 million by selling high and buying low on UNI from June 11 to June 16" has started a new round of volatility. Six hours ago, he withdrew 367,463 UNI (about $2.57 million) from Coinbase at a price of $7, and has now made a floating profit of $97,000.
Since August 2024, he has made a cumulative profit of $1.249 million through UNI bands.
