Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.4) By: PANews 2025/06/04 09:56

FUN $0.009422 -3.98% PUMP $0.006938 +2.16% AI $0.1222 +0.08% MEME $0.00246 +0.44% MEMES $0.00005984 +0.16%

What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! 🗓6/4 Update:

Pump.fun plans to raise $1 billion, or TGE within two weeks

The meme $alon with the same name as the founder skyrocketed

$BOB/$Ball sol lottery games ⚠ Tips: PVP is high risk, be cautious and always DYOR!