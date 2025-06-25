Chainlink Made a Historic Partnership with Mastercard to Let 3B+ Cardholders Buy Crypto On-chain

By: CryptoNews
2025/06/25 05:34
Threshold
T$0.01554+1.96%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07001-1.56%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013794-10.85%

Chainlink has announced a partnership with Mastercard that allows over 3 billion cardholders worldwide to purchase crypto directly on-chain through a secure fiat-to-crypto conversion system.

The collaboration leverages Chainlink’s interoperability infrastructure and Mastercard’s global payments network to power the new Swapper Finance platform.

It addresses a key barrier that has prevented mainstream users from accessing on-chain economies by eliminating the complex multi-step processes traditionally required to convert fiat currency into cryptocurrency.

“This is the type of traditional finance and decentralized finance convergence that Chainlink was built to make possible,” said Sergey Nazarov, co-founder of Chainlink, in the official announcement.

Cardholders can now seamlessly convert fiat currency into crypto assets as easily as they would with any other purchase, directly accessing the on-chain economy without the hassle of setting up a wallet or registering with an exchange.

Multi-Partner Ecosystem Powers Seamless Integration

Behind this seamless experience lies a robust web of collaborators ensuring everything works flawlessly in the background.

The Swapper Finance platform operates through a sophisticated ecosystem involving multiple technology partners collaborating to deliver a seamless user experience.

ZeroHash provides the core compliance, custody, and transaction infrastructure, facilitating the conversion of regulated fiat currency into cryptocurrency for smart contract consumption.

Shift4 Payments handles seamless card processing, while XSwap sources liquidity from decentralized exchanges, including the Uniswap protocol, to execute the final on-chain swaps.

We are excited to be the infrastructure partner alongside Chainlink and Mastercard on the Swapper Finance platform,” said Edward Woodford, CEO & co-founder of ZeroHash.

As for Chainlink, the integration uses its verification system to synchronize key transaction details, ensuring secure connections between traditional payment methods and decentralized finance protocols.

This development arrives at an opportune moment when institutional adoption of blockchain technology is accelerating. In fact, Mastercard previously reported that 30% of its transactions in 2024 were tokenized.

The partnership builds on this momentum by providing practical utility for digital assets beyond speculative trading, opening the door to mainstream adoption.

Industry Giants Race to Capture the Crypto Payments Expansion

While Chainlink and Mastercard’s partnership represents a major milestone; it’s part of a broader competitive struggle where payment giants are rapidly expanding their crypto capabilities.

Visa recently partnered with Yellow Card Financial to bring stablecoin-powered payments to 20 African nations, demonstrating how traditional payment networks view crypto as essential infrastructure for emerging markets.

Mastercard has also been particularly aggressive in building its crypto ecosystem, having launched over 100 crypto card programs globally and developing solutions like Crypto Credential for simplified transactions in the UAE and Kazakhstan.

We’re beginning to witness a competitive dynamic that contrasts sharply with the payment industry’s more cautious approach during crypto’s early years, when Visa and Mastercard temporarily halted new crypto partnerships in 2023 following high-profile industry failures.

With these new developments, we could be gearing toward a maturation phase in which crypto utility is beginning to match its speculative appeal. This will potentially unlock the massive untokenized assets market that Chainlink has recently identified as a $260 trillion opportunity.

Chainlink’s co-founder, Sergey Nazarov, sees this as a turning point that will finally connect three billion Mastercard users with on-chain trading environments globally.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

OpenAI hits $500B valuation, surpassing SpaceX as world’s largest startup

OpenAI hits $500B valuation, surpassing SpaceX as world’s largest startup

Tether is estimated to be the closest crypto company to rival OpenAI’s $500 billion valuation, far ahead of Coinbase, Ripple and Circle. Artificial intelligence company OpenAI has become the world’s largest startup after reaching a $500 billion valuation in a secondary share sale. Citing anonymous sources, Bloomberg reported on Thursday that current and former OpenAI employees sold $6.6 billion in stock to investors including Thrive Capital, SoftBank Group Corp, Dragoneer Investment Group, Abu Dhabi’s MGX and T.Rowe Price. The investment round boosted OpenAI's valuation to $500 billion, leapfrogging Elon Musk’s startup SpaceX, which has a market capitalization of about $400 billion. The company also dwarfs other startups, such as ByteDance and Anthropic, which are valued at $220 billion and $183 billion, respectively. Read more
Startup
STARTUP$0.007163+8.77%
Farcana
FAR$0.000297+5.69%
Threshold
T$0.01554+2.03%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/02 19:42
Share
Foreigner’s Lou Gramm Revisits The Band’s Classic ‘4’ Album, Now Reissued

Foreigner’s Lou Gramm Revisits The Band’s Classic ‘4’ Album, Now Reissued

The post Foreigner’s Lou Gramm Revisits The Band’s Classic ‘4’ Album, Now Reissued appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. American-based rock band Foreigner performs onstage at the Rosemont Horizon, Rosemont, Illinois, November 8, 1981. Pictured are, from left, Mick Jones, on guitar, and vocalist Lou Gramm. (Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images) Getty Images Singer Lou Gramm has a vivid memory of recording the ballad “Waiting for a Girl Like You” at New York City’s Electric Lady Studio for his band Foreigner more than 40 years ago. Gramm was adding his vocals for the track in the control room on the other side of the glass when he noticed a beautiful woman walking through the door. “She sits on the sofa in front of the board,” he says. “She looked at me while I was singing. And every now and then, she had a little smile on her face. I’m not sure what that was, but it was driving me crazy. “And at the end of the song, when I’m singing the ad-libs and stuff like that, she gets up,” he continues. “She gives me a little smile and walks out of the room. And when the song ended, I would look up every now and then to see where Mick [Jones] and Mutt [Lange] were, and they were pushing buttons and turning knobs. They were not aware that she was even in the room. So when the song ended, I said, ‘Guys, who was that woman who walked in? She was beautiful.’ And they looked at each other, and they went, ‘What are you talking about? We didn’t see anything.’ But you know what? I think they put her up to it. Doesn’t that sound more like them?” “Waiting for a Girl Like You” became a massive hit in 1981 for Foreigner off their album 4, which peaked at number one on the Billboard chart for 10 weeks and…
MemeCore
M$2.15762-5.61%
Threshold
T$0.01554+2.03%
STUFF.io
STUFF$0.00423+2.17%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:26
Share
XRP Price: Bulls Eye $3 Breakout After Strongest Quarter Ever

XRP Price: Bulls Eye $3 Breakout After Strongest Quarter Ever

The move caps off a steady month of growth, even as traders prepare for a decisive showdown with major resistance. […] The post XRP Price: Bulls Eye $3 Breakout After Strongest Quarter Ever appeared first on Coindoo.
XRP
XRP$2.9727+0.80%
BULLS
BULLS$741.98-6.87%
Everscale
EVER$0.0186+1.41%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/02 20:15
Share

Trending News

More

OpenAI hits $500B valuation, surpassing SpaceX as world’s largest startup

Foreigner’s Lou Gramm Revisits The Band’s Classic ‘4’ Album, Now Reissued

XRP Price: Bulls Eye $3 Breakout After Strongest Quarter Ever

Bitcoin Hits 2-Month At $118,000 High, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Rocket Higher

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Raises More Than $16.6M With Over 735M Tokens Allocated as Stage 6 Surpasses 50% Completion