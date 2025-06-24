Large U.S. banks respond to Republican pressure and adjust policies to prevent political risks By: PANews 2025/06/24 17:53

PANews reported on June 24 that according to the Wall Street Journal, large US banks including JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup and Wells Fargo are stepping up meetings with state officials in Texas, Oklahoma and other states to respond to allegations of discrimination against the gun manufacturing and fossil fuel industries. Some banks have updated their policies to emphasize that they will not discriminate against customers because of their political stance in order to avoid being "blacklisted" by more Republican-dominated states.