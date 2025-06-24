Israeli man arrested for acting as an Iranian spy in exchange for cryptocurrency

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/24 14:46
Telcoin
TEL$0.004545+10.23%
Matrix AI Network
MAN$0.00672+12.75%
PAID Network
PAID$0.0192--%

A 27-year old Tel Aviv resident was recently arrested by police for allegedly spying on Israeli public officials for Iran. He was reportedly paid thousands of dollars in cryptocurrency for his efforts.

According to a recent news reports by i24 and Arutz Sheva, Israeli authorities claimed that the suspect, a man named Or Beilin, was paid thousands of dollars in crypto to conduct espionage on Israeli public officials and political activities.

Following his handler’s instructions, the Israeli man was assigned to spy on public officials by taking photographs of their homes in secret, documenting government military installations and report on political spray-painted graffiti.

The 27-year-old was arrested on June 24 by the Israeli police and the Shin Bet security service. The police raided his home and seized the culprit’s computer and other digital equipment used to receive crypto payments and communicate with Iranian contacts.

He has been temporarily detained under suspicion as authorities continue to carry out more investigations into the matter.

According to the report, the Tel Aviv Magistrate’s Court has extended his detention until June 26 as the investigation continues.

In an announcement, authorities have warned civilians about the underlying threat of Iranian intelligence services and affiliated terrorist organizations to recruit Israeli citizens to carry out espionage and other hostile activities.

According to the police, people are often recruited through social media platforms. Handlers often lure them in with the promise of money, crypto or any other means of rewarding them for espionage. The police urged residents to report any suspicious recruitment from foreign actors.

Most recently, the police have arrested two other Israeli citizens were also arrested for similar espionage activities. One of them is 28-year-old Dmitri Cohen, who is accused of gathering intelligence on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s son’s fiancée.

Cohen was reportedly promised a batch of cryptocurrency worth $500 for each completed task, accumulating thousands of dollars.

Iran retaliates against the U.S. and Israel

Recently, Iran retaliated against the U.S. after it launched a major bomb in Iran targeting three nuclear sites. On June 24, Iran fired missiles at a a U.S. base in Qatar. However, the U.S. were able to intercept the missiles and successfully prevented casualties in the attack.

The crypto market reacted positively to news of the interception, with Bitcoin briefly rebounding over the $103,000 level after previously dipping below the $100k threshold.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Bitcoin Cash: price +7% at $647, breakout and key levels (09/18/2025)

Bitcoin Cash: price +7% at $647, breakout and key levels (09/18/2025)

Bitcoin Cash gains 7% and reaches $647, hitting highs not seen since last April: the movement fits into a risk-on climate.
GAINS
GAINS$0.02273+0.22%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001624+2.71%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/09/18 21:47
Share
OpenAI hits $500B valuation, surpassing SpaceX as world’s largest startup

OpenAI hits $500B valuation, surpassing SpaceX as world’s largest startup

Tether is estimated to be the closest crypto company to rival OpenAI’s $500 billion valuation, far ahead of Coinbase, Ripple and Circle. Artificial intelligence company OpenAI has become the world’s largest startup after reaching a $500 billion valuation in a secondary share sale. Citing anonymous sources, Bloomberg reported on Thursday that current and former OpenAI employees sold $6.6 billion in stock to investors including Thrive Capital, SoftBank Group Corp, Dragoneer Investment Group, Abu Dhabi’s MGX and T.Rowe Price. The investment round boosted OpenAI's valuation to $500 billion, leapfrogging Elon Musk’s startup SpaceX, which has a market capitalization of about $400 billion. The company also dwarfs other startups, such as ByteDance and Anthropic, which are valued at $220 billion and $183 billion, respectively. Read more
Startup
STARTUP$0.007217+8.68%
Farcana
FAR$0.000297+5.69%
Threshold
T$0.01554+2.16%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/02 19:42
Share
XRP Price: Bulls Eye $3 Breakout After Strongest Quarter Ever

XRP Price: Bulls Eye $3 Breakout After Strongest Quarter Ever

The move caps off a steady month of growth, even as traders prepare for a decisive showdown with major resistance. […] The post XRP Price: Bulls Eye $3 Breakout After Strongest Quarter Ever appeared first on Coindoo.
XRP
XRP$2.9789+1.20%
BULLS
BULLS$742.39-6.82%
Everscale
EVER$0.0186+1.69%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/02 20:15
Share

Trending News

More

Bitcoin Cash: price +7% at $647, breakout and key levels (09/18/2025)

OpenAI hits $500B valuation, surpassing SpaceX as world’s largest startup

XRP Price: Bulls Eye $3 Breakout After Strongest Quarter Ever

Bitcoin Hits 2-Month At $118,000 High, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Rocket Higher

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Raises More Than $16.6M With Over 735M Tokens Allocated as Stage 6 Surpasses 50% Completion