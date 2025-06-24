Crypto market rebounds as Trump announces potential Israel-Iran ceasefire

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/24 13:35
Union
U$0.006924-3.14%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.689+1.65%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0945-0.10%

The cryptocurrency market rallied on Tuesday, June 24, following news of a potential truce between Israel and Iran, announced by U.S. President Donald Trump. 

According to a June 24 report by Reuters, Trump said both countries had agreed to end hostilities after a 12-day conflict, though Israel has yet to confirm the agreement, and missiles were reportedly launched from Iran early Tuesday. 

Markets reacted swiftly. After suffering losses over the weekend due to concerns about a wider conflict in the Middle East, the global cryptocurrency market capitalization increased 2.4% to $3.35 trillion. Bitcoin (BTC) climbed 3.7% to $105,000, while Ethereum (ETH) surged 7% to $2,396. Solana (SOL) and XRP (XRP) also posted strong gains of 7% and 6%, respectively.

Alternative’s Crypto Fear & Greed Index jumped 18 points to 65, marking a return to “Greed” territory. Other market indicators suggest improving sentiment. Data from Coinglass shows the average relative strength index across the market rose to 58, a neutral level. Open interest rose by 4% to $135 billion, while total liquidations dropped to $481 million, down 24% from the previous day.

Markets had turned lower just two days earlier when U.S. airstrikes on Iranian nuclear sites sparked fears of prolonged conflict and economic disruption. Bitcoin fell nearly 4% to $98,615 at the time, with Ethereum and Solana dropping up to 10%. The attack also led to nearly $1 billion in crypto long-liquidations and a $40 billion loss in total market capitalization.

Traders now appear cautiously optimistic. Trump claimed the ceasefire was brokered in coordination with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and mediated through Qatari and U.S. diplomatic channels. While Iranian officials suggested a willingness to pause attacks if Israel halted further aggression, they stopped short of a full commitment.

In traditional markets, the ceasefire news also boosted sentiment. After-hours trading saw a 0.4% increase in S&P 500 futures, while oil prices fell from recent highs as concerns about disruptions to Gulf shipping routes subsided.

Crypto markets seem to be pricing in a de-escalation for the time being, but traders are still on the lookout for any new developments. The rally might depend on whether the ceasefire holds in the days ahead, as geopolitical risk is still high and neither party has officially confirmed a ceasefire.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Bitcoin Cash: price +7% at $647, breakout and key levels (09/18/2025)

Bitcoin Cash: price +7% at $647, breakout and key levels (09/18/2025)

Bitcoin Cash gains 7% and reaches $647, hitting highs not seen since last April: the movement fits into a risk-on climate.
GAINS
GAINS$0.02273+0.22%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001624+2.71%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/09/18 21:47
Share
OpenAI hits $500B valuation, surpassing SpaceX as world’s largest startup

OpenAI hits $500B valuation, surpassing SpaceX as world’s largest startup

Tether is estimated to be the closest crypto company to rival OpenAI’s $500 billion valuation, far ahead of Coinbase, Ripple and Circle. Artificial intelligence company OpenAI has become the world’s largest startup after reaching a $500 billion valuation in a secondary share sale. Citing anonymous sources, Bloomberg reported on Thursday that current and former OpenAI employees sold $6.6 billion in stock to investors including Thrive Capital, SoftBank Group Corp, Dragoneer Investment Group, Abu Dhabi’s MGX and T.Rowe Price. The investment round boosted OpenAI's valuation to $500 billion, leapfrogging Elon Musk’s startup SpaceX, which has a market capitalization of about $400 billion. The company also dwarfs other startups, such as ByteDance and Anthropic, which are valued at $220 billion and $183 billion, respectively. Read more
Startup
STARTUP$0.007217+8.68%
Farcana
FAR$0.000297+5.69%
Threshold
T$0.01554+2.16%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/02 19:42
Share
XRP Price: Bulls Eye $3 Breakout After Strongest Quarter Ever

XRP Price: Bulls Eye $3 Breakout After Strongest Quarter Ever

The move caps off a steady month of growth, even as traders prepare for a decisive showdown with major resistance. […] The post XRP Price: Bulls Eye $3 Breakout After Strongest Quarter Ever appeared first on Coindoo.
XRP
XRP$2.9789+1.20%
BULLS
BULLS$742.39-6.82%
Everscale
EVER$0.0186+1.69%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/02 20:15
Share

Trending News

More

Bitcoin Cash: price +7% at $647, breakout and key levels (09/18/2025)

OpenAI hits $500B valuation, surpassing SpaceX as world’s largest startup

XRP Price: Bulls Eye $3 Breakout After Strongest Quarter Ever

Bitcoin Hits 2-Month At $118,000 High, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Rocket Higher

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Raises More Than $16.6M With Over 735M Tokens Allocated as Stage 6 Surpasses 50% Completion