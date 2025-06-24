Ethereum developers propose halving block time to 6 seconds

By: PANews
2025/06/24 12:04
Core DAO
CORE$0.3793-0.99%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.097+3.08%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.04928-6.11%

PANews reported on June 24 that according to Cointelegraph, Ethereum core developer Barnabé Monnot recently discussed the EIP-7782 improvement proposal, which intends to reduce the block generation time from 12 seconds to 6 seconds. The proposal is planned to be included in the Glamsterdam upgrade at the end of 2026. Technical adjustments include compressing the block proposal time from 4 seconds to 3 seconds and the verification time from 4 seconds to 1.5 seconds, which can save 6 seconds of delay overall.

Analysis shows that after the speed-up, DeFi transaction confirmation will be more efficient and the arbitrage opportunity window will be shortened, but it may put pressure on network bandwidth and low-configuration verification nodes. If successfully implemented, Ethereum's Gas limit is expected to increase by 3 times, and the blob supply may reach 8 times the current level. The proposal is currently in the early discussion stage and needs to pass rigorous testing to avoid smart contract compatibility issues.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

American Bitcoin’s $5B Nasdaq Debut Puts Trump-Backed Miner in Crypto Spotlight

American Bitcoin’s $5B Nasdaq Debut Puts Trump-Backed Miner in Crypto Spotlight

The post American Bitcoin’s $5B Nasdaq Debut Puts Trump-Backed Miner in Crypto Spotlight appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways: American Bitcoin (ABTC) surged nearly 85% on its Nasdaq debut, briefly reaching a $5B valuation. The Trump family, alongside Hut 8 Mining, controls 98% of the newly merged crypto-mining entity. Eric Trump called Bitcoin “modern-day gold,” predicting it could reach $1 million per coin. American Bitcoin, a fast-rising crypto mining firm with strong political and institutional backing, has officially entered Wall Street. After merging with Gryphon Digital Mining, the company made its Nasdaq debut under the ticker ABTC, instantly drawing global attention to both its stock performance and its bold vision for Bitcoin’s future. Read More: Trump-Backed Crypto Firm Eyes Asia for Bold Bitcoin Expansion Nasdaq Debut: An Explosive First Day ABTC’s first day of trading proved as dramatic as expected. Shares surged almost 85% at the open, touching a peak of $14 before settling at lower levels by the close. That initial spike valued the company around $5 billion, positioning it as one of 2025’s most-watched listings. At the last session, ABTC has been trading at $7.28 per share, which is a small positive 2.97% per day. Although the price has decelerated since opening highs, analysts note that the company has been off to a strong start and early investor activity is a hard-to-find feat in a newly-launched crypto mining business. According to market watchers, the listing comes at a time of new momentum in the digital asset markets. With Bitcoin trading above $110,000 this quarter, American Bitcoin’s entry comes at a time when both institutional investors and retail traders are showing heightened interest in exposure to Bitcoin-linked equities. Ownership Structure: Trump Family and Hut 8 at the Helm Its management and ownership set up has increased the visibility of the company. The Trump family and the Canadian mining giant Hut 8 Mining jointly own 98 percent…
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.325-3.38%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07541-3.51%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010805-17.68%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:33
Share
Anchorage Digital boosts Solana DeFi with Jupiter integration

Anchorage Digital boosts Solana DeFi with Jupiter integration

Jupiter, the decentralized exchange and liquidity aggregator on Solana, has integrated with Anchorage Digital’s institutional-grade wallet Porto, a move that could accelerate the institutional access to Solana’s decentralized finance ecosystem. Anchorage Digital, a leading crypto bank and digital assets platform,…
DeFi
DEFI$0.001477-0.60%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02281+0.08%
FC Porto Fan Token
PORTO$1.1006+1.63%
Share
Crypto.news2025/10/01 01:02
Share
CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon

CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon

The post CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal highlighted Polygon’s lead in global bonds, Spiko US T-Bill, and Spiko Euro T-Bill. Polygon published an X post to share that its roadmap to GigaGas was still scaling. Sentiments around POL price were last seen to be bearish. Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal shared key pointers from the Dune and RWA.xyz report. These pertain to highlights about RWA on Polygon. Simultaneously, Polygon underlined its roadmap towards GigaGas. Sentiments around POL price were last seen fumbling under bearish emotions. Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal on Polygon RWA CEO Sandeep Nailwal highlighted three key points from the Dune and RWA.xyz report. The Chief Executive of Polygon maintained that Polygon PoS was hosting RWA TVL worth $1.13 billion across 269 assets plus 2,900 holders. Nailwal confirmed from the report that RWA was happening on Polygon. The Dune and https://t.co/W6WSFlHoQF report on RWA is out and it shows that RWA is happening on Polygon. Here are a few highlights: – Leading in Global Bonds: Polygon holds 62% share of tokenized global bonds (driven by Spiko’s euro MMF and Cashlink euro issues) – Spiko U.S.… — Sandeep | CEO, Polygon Foundation (※,※) (@sandeepnailwal) September 17, 2025 The X post published by Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal underlined that the ecosystem was leading in global bonds by holding a 62% share of tokenized global bonds. He further highlighted that Polygon was leading with Spiko US T-Bill at approximately 29% share of TVL along with Ethereum, adding that the ecosystem had more than 50% share in the number of holders. Finally, Sandeep highlighted from the report that there was a strong adoption for Spiko Euro T-Bill with 38% share of TVL. He added that 68% of returns were on Polygon across all the chains. Polygon Roadmap to GigaGas In a different update from Polygon, the community…
Threshold
T$0.01453-2.87%
Union
U$0.010211-0.94%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07541-3.51%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:10
Share

Trending News

More

American Bitcoin’s $5B Nasdaq Debut Puts Trump-Backed Miner in Crypto Spotlight

Anchorage Digital boosts Solana DeFi with Jupiter integration

CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon

Nvidia gets 15.5% price upgrade to $210 after Rubin CPX GPU reveal

Republic tokenizes Animoca’s equity on Solana: breakthrough for retail