Celestia Lianchuang: With over $100 million in capital reserves, it is enough to support more than 6 years of operation By: PANews 2025/06/24 11:08

PANews reported on June 24 that Celestia co-founder Mustafa Al-Bassam posted on the X platform that despite the current FUD, all Celestia founders, early employees and core engineers are sticking to their posts, and their work enthusiasm is no different from when the project was founded five years ago. He bluntly said that even if someone spreads ridiculous FUD remarks such as Celestia being the initiator of the 9-11 incident, he doesn't care. Mustafa said that he has been involved in the encryption field since 2010 and knows that the industry needs a strong heart and stress resistance to survive. After all, all tokens will experience a 95% decline in their life cycle. Mustafa emphasized: "We have more than $100 million in reserves, enough to support more than 6 years of operations, and we are ready for a protracted war."