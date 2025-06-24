Ark Invest sold more than $100 million worth of Circle shares yesterday

Tokyo Fashion Brand Expands Into Bitcoin and AI

The post Tokyo Fashion Brand Expands Into Bitcoin and AI appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. On Wednesday, Japanese casual apparel retailer Mac House announced that shareholders approved a name change to Gyet Co., Ltd., signaling a strategic shift into crypto and digital assets. The move highlights a broader corporate plan centered on cryptocurrency, blockchain, and artificial intelligence. It reflects the company’s ambition to launch a global Bitcoin treasury program, drawing attention from both domestic and international observers. “Yet” and Its Global Significance Gyet’s amended corporate charter introduces wide-ranging digital initiatives, adding cryptocurrency acquisition, trading, management, and payment services. The new objectives also cover crypto mining, staking, lending, and yield farming, as well as blockchain system development, NFT-related projects, and research in generative AI and data center operations. These changes indicate a clear intent to diversify beyond apparel and position the company within global technology and finance sectors. Sponsored Sponsored The rebranding reflects Gyet’s aim to operate with a broader international outlook. Its new name conveys three concepts: “Growth Yet,” “Global Yet,” and “Generation Yet,” signaling a desire to create technology-driven value for future generations while expanding beyond Japan’s domestic market. Bitcoin Purchasing and Mining Gyet declared its digital asset ambitions in June 2025 and in July signed a basic cooperation agreement with mining firm Zerofield. The company has since begun a $11.6 million Bitcoin acquisition program and is testing mining operations in US states such as Texas and Georgia, where electricity costs are relatively low. Its goal of holding more than 1,000 BTC is modest globally, but the model—funding purchases and mining with retail cash flow—remains unusual for an apparel business. Within Japan, Gyet follows companies such as Hotta Marusho and Kitabo, which have also diversified into cryptocurrency activities distinct from their original operations. This move may accelerate corporate Bitcoin holdings as a financial strategy, attract interest in overseas mining ventures by Japanese firms, and…