Ark Invest sold more than $100 million worth of Circle shares yesterday

By: PANews
2025/06/24 08:33
PANews reported on June 24 that Ark Invest Daily data showed that Cathie Wood's ARK Invest sold a total of 415,844 Circle shares on June 23, including 306,921 shares through the ARKK fund, 72,302 shares through the ARKW fund, and 36,621 shares through the ARKF fund. Based on the closing price of US$263.45, the total value was approximately US$110 million.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

I - vengers: Identity Wars