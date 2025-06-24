A whale bought 6037.24 ETH five hours ago, worth $13.88 million By: PANews 2025/06/24 08:08

PANews reported on June 24 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the whale 0x349...7c9d4 bought 6037.24 ETH at an average price of $2,299 on the chain five hours ago, with a total value of $13.88 million, and has now made a floating profit of $690,000.