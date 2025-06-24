Benchmark raises Coinbase price target to $421, says it is at the heart of industry change By: PANews 2025/06/24 00:03

PANews reported on June 24 that according to The Block , Benchmark analyst Mark Palmer raised the target price of Coinbase ( COIN ) from $ 301 to $ 421 and reiterated the "buy" rating. Palmer believes that Coinbase is at the core of regulatory and structural changes in the crypto industry, and is expected to achieve long-term growth thanks to a number of regulatory benefits and new product launches. The analyst also pointed out that catalysts such as the GENIUS Act, the USDC payment platform, USDC as collateral in the futures market, and potential tokenized stock business will drive Coinbase's future performance.