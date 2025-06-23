BlackRock transfers 8,172 ETH to Coinbase Prime, suspected of preparing to sell By: PANews 2025/06/23 19:16

JUNE $0.0956 -1.44% ETH $4,415.84 +2.79%

PANews reported on June 23 that according to Lookonchain, BlackRock transferred 8,172 ETH to Coinbase Prime about 50 minutes ago, worth about 18.4 million US dollars. This is the first potential sale operation after more than a month of continuous buying.