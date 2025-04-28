Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.4.28) By: PANews 2025/04/28 10:09

FUN $0.009485 -3.39% PUMP $0.006984 +2.88% AI $0.1225 +0.49% MEME $0.002465 +0.61% MEMES $0.00005984 +0.36%

What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! 🗓4/28 Update:

pump.fun graduation rate has rebounded significantly, $PENGU has risen several times from the bottom

$Hosico Letsbonk.Fun platform Dragon 2 becomes Dragon 1, everyone chooses the right one ⚠ Tips: PVP is high risk, be cautious and always DYOR!