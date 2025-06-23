Cathie Wood’s ARK locks in $243M profit on Circle shares with third major sale

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/23 16:03
Major
MAJOR$0.12352+2.21%
ARK
ARK$0.4446+3.13%

Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest is still capitalizing on Circle’s strong post-IPO performance, gradually taking profits as the stock continues to surge.

Ark Invest has made another sale from its portfolio of Circle shares, this time offloading 609,175 from three of its funds, according to portfolio disclosures dated June 20.

The sales, worth approximately $146.2 million, were spread across ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK), ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW), and ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF), with respective dumps of 490,549 CRCL, 75,018 CRCL, and 43,608 CRCL.

ARK’s sales timings have closely coincided with sharp price increases in CRCL, and this time is no different. The combined sale was worth around $146.2 million and came after a 20.4% jump in Circle’s stock price on the same day. With its previous sales on June 16 and 17, worth approximately $52 million and $45 million, ARK has now locked in about $243 million in profits from selling Circle shares.

Despite the recent dumps, the Cathie Wood-led firm remains one of the largest holders of Circle shares. ARK made an early entry with a 4.5 million share purchase shortly after the stock launched, and still holds over  3.2 million. 

The firm is surpassed by other large-scale holders like the Beijing-based IDG-Accel China Capital Fund II, which is currently the largest shareholder in Circle with 23.3 million shares. Since launch, CRCL has surged over 400%, now trading around $240 from its initial listing price of $31.

At current prices, ARK Invest is the eighth-largest CRCL holder, with its position valued at around $779 million. Circle now sits as one of the top holdings in ARK’s portfolio, along with others like Tesla (TSLA) and Robinhood (HOOD).

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Optopia and EDITH Join Forces to Drive Real-World AI Compute On-Chain

Optopia and EDITH Join Forces to Drive Real-World AI Compute On-Chain

Optopia intends to address challenges in the Web3 and AI sector by offering reliable, tokenized, and efficient computing power to drive intelligent agents.
RealLink
REAL$0.08027+3.82%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1239+2.14%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 20:15
Share
OpenAI hits $500B valuation, surpassing SpaceX as world’s largest startup

OpenAI hits $500B valuation, surpassing SpaceX as world’s largest startup

Tether is estimated to be the closest crypto company to rival OpenAI’s $500 billion valuation, far ahead of Coinbase, Ripple and Circle. Artificial intelligence company OpenAI has become the world’s largest startup after reaching a $500 billion valuation in a secondary share sale. Citing anonymous sources, Bloomberg reported on Thursday that current and former OpenAI employees sold $6.6 billion in stock to investors including Thrive Capital, SoftBank Group Corp, Dragoneer Investment Group, Abu Dhabi’s MGX and T.Rowe Price. The investment round boosted OpenAI's valuation to $500 billion, leapfrogging Elon Musk’s startup SpaceX, which has a market capitalization of about $400 billion. The company also dwarfs other startups, such as ByteDance and Anthropic, which are valued at $220 billion and $183 billion, respectively. Read more
Startup
STARTUP$0.007155+3.56%
Farcana
FAR$0.000296+5.33%
Threshold
T$0.01553+2.44%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/02 19:42
Share
XRP Price: Bulls Eye $3 Breakout After Strongest Quarter Ever

XRP Price: Bulls Eye $3 Breakout After Strongest Quarter Ever

The move caps off a steady month of growth, even as traders prepare for a decisive showdown with major resistance. […] The post XRP Price: Bulls Eye $3 Breakout After Strongest Quarter Ever appeared first on Coindoo.
XRP
XRP$2.9777+1.42%
BULLS
BULLS$743.39-6.66%
Everscale
EVER$0.01858+1.97%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/02 20:15
Share

Trending News

More

Optopia and EDITH Join Forces to Drive Real-World AI Compute On-Chain

OpenAI hits $500B valuation, surpassing SpaceX as world’s largest startup

XRP Price: Bulls Eye $3 Breakout After Strongest Quarter Ever

Bitcoin Hits 2-Month At $118,000 High, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Rocket Higher

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Raises More Than $16.6M With Over 735M Tokens Allocated as Stage 6 Surpasses 50% Completion