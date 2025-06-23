A whale deposited $4.28 million USDC in HyperLiquid and opened a 25x leveraged ETH long position By: PANews 2025/06/23 15:09

USDC $0.9994 +0.01% JUNE $0.0954 -1.64% ETH $4,412.49 +2.69%

PANews reported on June 23 that according to Onchain Lens data, a whale deposited $4.28 million USDC into HyperLiquid and opened an ETH long position worth $101 million, with a leverage ratio of up to 25 times.