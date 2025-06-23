FTX seeks to block 3AC’s $1.5B claim, alleges self-inflicted losses

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/23 15:28
Union
U$0.006925-2.77%
FUND
FUND$0.0136-19.04%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0957-1.34%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.04176-11.24%

FTX’s bankruptcy estate is pushing back against a $1.5 billion claim from Three Arrows Capital, arguing the failed hedge fund is trying to recover losses from its risky bets.

In a 94-page objection filed June 20 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware, lawyers for the FTX Recovery Trust asked the judge to fully disallow 3AC’s claim, calling it “illogical and baseless.”

The dispute centers on how much crypto 3AC actually held on FTX when both firms collapsed in mid-to-late 2022. The hedge fund claims its account balance was nearly $1.6 billion, but FTX says the net value was just $284 million, after subtracting $733 million in margin debt.

The filing argues that 3AC has ignored its liabilities and now wants other creditors to cover losses from a heavily leveraged position. “FTX creditors should not be a backstop for 3AC’s failed trades,” the estate wrote.

Most of the $284 million evaporated over two days in June 2022 as crypto prices fell. Of that amount, $222 million was lost to market declines, and another $60 million was withdrawn by 3AC itself. FTX says it only liquidated $82 million, fully allowed under contract terms, and that doing so helped prevent the account from turning negative.

3AC’s claim, which initially stood at $120 million in mid-2023, was expanded to $1.53 billion in November 2024. The hedge fund’s liquidators allege FTX breached its duties and delayed disclosing key information about the liquidations. Chief Judge John Dorsey previously ruled in their favor on discovery issues, but the overall claim remains under review.

FTX says the liquidation was not a seizure of assets but a contractual step that converted volatile crypto into U.S. dollars. That shift, they argue, preserved value for 3AC rather than destroying it.

The estate also disputes how 3AC calculated its numbers, saying the fund relied on inflated balances and ignored offsets. At its peak, 3AC’s balance showed $1.02 billion in crypto, not $1.59 billion, and owed $733 million, not $1.3 billion, according to the objection.

If the judge agrees with FTX, 3AC’s claim would likely be denied entirely or reduced to an unsecured claim, entitling it to only a small recovery. A reply from 3AC is due by July 11, and a court hearing is scheduled for Aug. 12.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Optopia and EDITH Join Forces to Drive Real-World AI Compute On-Chain

Optopia and EDITH Join Forces to Drive Real-World AI Compute On-Chain

Optopia intends to address challenges in the Web3 and AI sector by offering reliable, tokenized, and efficient computing power to drive intelligent agents.
RealLink
REAL$0.08027+3.82%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1239+2.14%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 20:15
Share
OpenAI hits $500B valuation, surpassing SpaceX as world’s largest startup

OpenAI hits $500B valuation, surpassing SpaceX as world’s largest startup

Tether is estimated to be the closest crypto company to rival OpenAI’s $500 billion valuation, far ahead of Coinbase, Ripple and Circle. Artificial intelligence company OpenAI has become the world’s largest startup after reaching a $500 billion valuation in a secondary share sale. Citing anonymous sources, Bloomberg reported on Thursday that current and former OpenAI employees sold $6.6 billion in stock to investors including Thrive Capital, SoftBank Group Corp, Dragoneer Investment Group, Abu Dhabi’s MGX and T.Rowe Price. The investment round boosted OpenAI's valuation to $500 billion, leapfrogging Elon Musk’s startup SpaceX, which has a market capitalization of about $400 billion. The company also dwarfs other startups, such as ByteDance and Anthropic, which are valued at $220 billion and $183 billion, respectively. Read more
Startup
STARTUP$0.007155+3.56%
Farcana
FAR$0.000296+5.33%
Threshold
T$0.01553+2.44%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/02 19:42
Share
XRP Price: Bulls Eye $3 Breakout After Strongest Quarter Ever

XRP Price: Bulls Eye $3 Breakout After Strongest Quarter Ever

The move caps off a steady month of growth, even as traders prepare for a decisive showdown with major resistance. […] The post XRP Price: Bulls Eye $3 Breakout After Strongest Quarter Ever appeared first on Coindoo.
XRP
XRP$2.9777+1.42%
BULLS
BULLS$743.39-6.66%
Everscale
EVER$0.01858+1.97%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/02 20:15
Share

Trending News

More

Optopia and EDITH Join Forces to Drive Real-World AI Compute On-Chain

OpenAI hits $500B valuation, surpassing SpaceX as world’s largest startup

XRP Price: Bulls Eye $3 Breakout After Strongest Quarter Ever

Bitcoin Hits 2-Month At $118,000 High, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Rocket Higher

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Raises More Than $16.6M With Over 735M Tokens Allocated as Stage 6 Surpasses 50% Completion