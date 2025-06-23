A whale spent 2.25 million USDT to buy 2.4 million FARTCOIN

By: PANews
2025/06/23 08:49
PANews reported on June 23 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a giant whale spent 2.25 million USDT and purchased 2.4 million FARTCOIN at an average price of US$0.93.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

