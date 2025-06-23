A newly-built wallet purchased HYPE worth about $18.31 million in the past two days By: PANews 2025/06/23 09:12

HYPE $49.23 +3.55% USDC $0.9994 +0.01% JUNE $0.0952 -1.85% WALLET $0.02401 +1.78%

PANews reported on June 23 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, a newly created wallet "0xDc50" deposited 17.5 million USDC into Hyperliquid and purchased 517,602 HYPE (currently worth 18.31 million US dollars) at an average unit price of US$33.8 in the past two days.