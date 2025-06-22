A whale opened 19 long positions on HyperLiquid, and now has a floating loss of about $22 million By: PANews 2025/06/22 22:13

SOL $226.38 +3.37% HYPE $49.43 +3.80% XRP $2.9758 +1.10% JUNE $0.1099 +13.29% ADA $0.8519 +1.56% NOW $0.00507 -12.88%

PANews reported on June 22 that according to Onchain Lens detection, a whale opened 19 long positions on HyperLiquid, involving assets including SOL, ETH, HYPE, XRP, ADA, etc. Due to the short-term plunge in the crypto market, the whale now has a floating loss of approximately US$22 million.