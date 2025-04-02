Trading time: Tariff policy is about to be announced, and analysts say Bitcoin may reach a new high of $110,000

By: PANews
2025/04/02 14:58
MAY
MAY$0.03959+2.14%

Trading time: Tariff policy is about to be announced, and analysts say Bitcoin may reach a new high of $110,000

1. Market observation

Keywords: ACT, ETH, BTC

ACT experienced a flash crash on Binance yesterday, and the price of the coin was almost halved. Wintermute, as the market maker of ACT, also withdrew multiple ACT tokens from Binance after the plunge and sold them on the chain. Market fluctuations are not isolated cases. DF, LEVER, MUSK, GUN and other tokens also experienced a 20%-50% drop.

Bitcoin has been fluctuating for several days. Zack Wainwright, an analyst at Fidelity Digital Assets, pointed out that although Bitcoin is still in the acceleration phase, the cycle is nearing its end. He predicts that if this cycle will reach a new high, it may start from the base price of around $110,000. Arthur Hayes, co-founder of BitMEX, is more optimistic and believes that if the Fed's policy shifts from quantitative tightening to quantitative easing of Treasury bonds, Bitcoin is expected to bottom out from the $76,500 it hit last month, then rise to $110,000 first, and then gradually climb to the target price of $250,000 by the end of the year.

Institutional investment attitudes are also divided. Despite the many uncertainties in the market, Strategy, Metaplanet, MARA and other institutions are still continuing to increase their holdings of Bitcoin, and GameStop plans to issue $1.5 billion in convertible bonds to purchase Bitcoin. However, BlackRock CEO Larry Fink is cautious about Bitcoin, warning that it may damage the international status of the US dollar, but at the same time he also recognizes the advantages of tokenization. In terms of supervision, the three major EU regulatory agencies, ESMA, and others recently issued a joint report, pointing out that the United States' increasingly friendly crypto policies are deepening the linkage between crypto assets and traditional financial markets, which may increase systemic risks.

On the macroeconomic level, Trump is about to announce a new global trade tariff policy at 4 a.m. on April 3, which is expected to impose a 20% comprehensive tariff on all trading partners. Major financial institutions have different reactions to this policy. The former head of economic research at Bank of America believes that this may be just the beginning of a trade war, while the head of research at Pepperstone warns that tariffs may increase the risk of stagflation in the US economy, while economists at Wells Fargo have noted that tariff expectations have pushed up the manufacturing price index, and continued uncertainty is suppressing market demand. Changes in these macroeconomic factors are expected to continue to affect the trend of the cryptocurrency market, and market participants need to pay close attention to policy developments and their chain reactions.

2. Key data (as of 13:30 HKT on April 2)

(Data sources: Coinglass, Upbit, Coingecko, SoSoValue, Tomars)

  • Bitcoin: $84,119.27 (-10.17% year-to-date), daily spot volume $25.592 billion

  • Ethereum: $1,857.62 (-44.17% year-to-date), with a daily spot volume of $16.19 billion

  • Fear of corruption index: 44 (neutral)

  • Average GAS: BTC 1 sat/vB, ETH 0.43 Gwei

  • Market share: BTC 61.8%, ETH 8.3%

  • Upbit 24-hour trading volume ranking: XRP, COMP, BTC, MASK, MEW

  • 24-hour BTC long-short ratio: 0.9223

  • Sector ups and downs: The crypto market fell across the board, with the AI Meme sector falling 7.2% and the SocialFi sector falling 4.5%.

  • 24-hour liquidation data: A total of 121,531 people were liquidated worldwide, with a total liquidation amount of US$292 million, including BTC liquidation of US$76.42 million and ETH liquidation of US$51.79 million

  • BTC medium- and long-term trend channel: upper channel line ($85,497.74), lower channel line ($83,804.72)

  • ETH medium- and long-term trend channel: upper channel line ($1,951.99), lower channel line ($1,913.34)

*Note: When the price is higher than the upper and lower edges, it is a medium- to long-term bullish trend, otherwise it is a bearish trend. When the price passes through the cost range repeatedly within the range or in the short term, it is a bottoming or topping state.

Trading time: Tariff policy is about to be announced, and analysts say Bitcoin may reach a new high of $110,000

3. ETF flows (as of April 1 EST)

  • Bitcoin ETF: -$157 million

  • Ethereum ETF: -$3.58 million

4. Today’s Outlook

  • The U.S. House Financial Services Committee is expected to review the draft stablecoin legislation today

  • Ethena (ENA) unlocked 95.31 million tokens, worth about $33.5 million

  • Jupiter (JUP) unlocked 53.47 million tokens, worth about $25.4 million

  • Trump to announce reciprocal and industry-specific tariffs at 4 a.m. on April 3

Number of initial jobless claims in the United States for the week ending March 29 (10,000 people) (20:30, April 3)

  • Actual: Not announced / Previous: 22.4 / Expected: 22.5

The biggest gainers in the top 500 by market value today: Alchemist AI (ALCH) rose 23.74%, WhiteRock (WHITE) rose 23.72%, Cat in a Dog's World (MEW) rose 15.28%, EOS (EOS) rose 11.87%, and 0x0.ai (0x0) rose 10.79%.

Trading time: Tariff policy is about to be announced, and analysts say Bitcoin may reach a new high of $110,000

5. Hot News

  • GameStop Raises $1.5 Billion in Convertible Bonds to Buy Bitcoin

  • Tether announces Bitcoin address, holding over 90,000 BTC worth $7.7 billion

  • Metaplanet purchased 696 BTC, and its total holdings increased to 4046

  • A whale who hoarded ETH in the last bull market is suspected of selling 2,000 ETH, with an estimated profit of $3.273 million

  • EOS breaks through $0.8, with a 24-hour increase of more than 31%

  • 5 new wallets have withdrawn 2.66 million PENDLE from Binance in the past 5 days, equivalent to about 7.9 million US dollars

  • Metaplanet announced that it has increased its holdings by 160 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 4,206 bitcoins

  • JPMorgan Chase: The market value of 14 listed Bitcoin mining companies shrank by 25% in March, the worst month in history

  • Grayscale executives: The impact of tariffs on cryptocurrencies may have been "priced in", and the worst case scenario is likely to have passed

  • Binance Alpha has added PUMP

  • Ethereum weekly blob fees hit 2025 low

  • USDC issuer Circle submits IPO prospectus to US SEC

  • Market News: VANECK BNB ETF Registered in Delaware

  • Binance released a preliminary report on the ACT crash, four users sold $1.05 million in spot ACT tokens, causing the decline

  • US think tank proposes issuing "BitBonds" to support Trump's Bitcoin reserve plan

  • PumpBTC releases PUMP token model, 9% for initial claim

  • Binance Alpha Launches GRASS, ATH, MEW, and BIGTIME

  • Binance Announces KernelDAO (KERNEL) as Fourth Megadrop Project

  • Backpack Completes Acquisition of FTX EU and Starts User Fund Return Process Today

  • Upbit adds COMP to Korean Won market

  • Arthur Hayes: Even if the US stock market continues to fall due to factors such as tariffs, I still believe that Bitcoin can reach $250,000 by the end of the year

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Let insiders trade – Blockworks

Let insiders trade – Blockworks

The post Let insiders trade – Blockworks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This is a segment from The Breakdown newsletter. To read more editions, subscribe ​​“The most valuable commodity I know of is information.” — Gordon Gekko, Wall Street Ten months ago, FBI agents raided Shayne Coplan’s Manhattan apartment, ostensibly in search of evidence that the prediction market he founded, Polymarket, had illegally allowed US residents to place bets on the US election. Two weeks ago, the CFTC gave Polymarket the green light to allow those very same US residents to place bets on whatever they like. This is quite the turn of events — and it’s not just about elections or politics. With its US government seal of approval in hand, Polymarket is reportedly raising capital at a valuation of $9 billion — a reflection of the growing belief that prediction markets will be used for much more than betting on elections once every four years. Instead, proponents say prediction markets can provide a real service to the world by providing it with better information about nearly everything. I think they might, too — but only if insiders are free to participate. Yesterday, for example, Polymarket announced new betting markets on company earnings reports, with a promise that it would improve the information that investors have to work with.  Instead of waiting three months to find out how a company is faring, investors could simply watch the odds on Polymarket.  If the probability of an earnings beat is rising, for example, investors would know at a glance that things are going well. But that will only happen if enough of the people betting actually know how things are going. Relying on the wisdom of crowds to magically discern how a business is doing won’t add much incremental knowledge to the world; everyone’s guesses are unlikely to average out to the truth. If…
Threshold
T$0.0155+1.90%
RealLink
REAL$0.08024+2.32%
Moonveil
MORE$0.06988-0.68%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 05:16
Share
VeChain Declines in Q2 2025, Yet Groundbreaking Upgrades Fuel Future Growth

VeChain Declines in Q2 2025, Yet Groundbreaking Upgrades Fuel Future Growth

According to Messari’s State of VeChain Q2 2025 report, VeChain faced a challenging quarter. VET’s market capitalization dropped 5.3% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) to $1.8 billion, with the token ending Q2 at $0.021, down from $0.022. This placed it as the 44th largest cryptocurrency by market cap. VTHO, the gas token powering the VeChainThor network, also saw […]
Fuel
FUEL$0.005+5.70%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12236+0.41%
VeChain
VET$0.02352+3.15%
Share
Tronweekly2025/09/30 12:00
Share
Lovable AI’s Astonishing Rise: Anton Osika Reveals Startup Secrets at Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025

Lovable AI’s Astonishing Rise: Anton Osika Reveals Startup Secrets at Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025

BitcoinWorld Lovable AI’s Astonishing Rise: Anton Osika Reveals Startup Secrets at Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025 Are you ready to witness a phenomenon? The world of technology is abuzz with the incredible rise of Lovable AI, a startup that’s not just breaking records but rewriting the rulebook for rapid growth. Imagine creating powerful apps and websites just by speaking to an AI – that’s the magic Lovable brings to the masses. This groundbreaking approach has propelled the company into the spotlight, making it one of the fastest-growing software firms in history. And now, the visionary behind this sensation, co-founder and CEO Anton Osika, is set to share his invaluable insights on the Disrupt Stage at the highly anticipated Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025. If you’re a founder, investor, or tech enthusiast eager to understand the future of innovation, this is an event you cannot afford to miss. Lovable AI’s Meteoric Ascent: Redefining Software Creation In an era where digital transformation is paramount, Lovable AI has emerged as a true game-changer. Its core premise is deceptively simple yet profoundly impactful: democratize software creation. By enabling anyone to build applications and websites through intuitive AI conversations, Lovable is empowering the vast majority of individuals who lack coding skills to transform their ideas into tangible digital products. This mission has resonated globally, leading to unprecedented momentum. The numbers speak for themselves: Achieved an astonishing $100 million Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) in less than a year. Successfully raised a $200 million Series A funding round, valuing the company at $1.8 billion, led by industry giant Accel. Is currently fielding unsolicited investor offers, pushing its valuation towards an incredible $4 billion. As industry reports suggest, investors are unequivocally “loving Lovable,” and it’s clear why. This isn’t just about impressive financial metrics; it’s about a company that has tapped into a fundamental need, offering a solution that is both innovative and accessible. The rapid scaling of Lovable AI provides a compelling case study for any entrepreneur aiming for similar exponential growth. The Visionary Behind the Hype: Anton Osika’s Journey to Innovation Every groundbreaking company has a driving force, and for Lovable, that force is co-founder and CEO Anton Osika. His journey is as fascinating as his company’s success. A physicist by training, Osika previously contributed to the cutting-edge research at CERN, the European Organization for Nuclear Research. This deep technical background, combined with his entrepreneurial spirit, has been instrumental in Lovable’s rapid ascent. Before Lovable, he honed his skills as a co-founder of Depict.ai and a Founding Engineer at Sana. Based in Stockholm, Osika has masterfully steered Lovable from a nascent idea to a global phenomenon in record time. His leadership embodies a unique blend of profound technical understanding and a keen, consumer-first vision. At Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025, attendees will have the rare opportunity to hear directly from Osika about what it truly takes to build a brand that not only scales at an incredible pace in a fiercely competitive market but also adeptly manages the intense cultural conversations that inevitably accompany such swift and significant success. His insights will be crucial for anyone looking to understand the dynamics of high-growth tech leadership. Unpacking Consumer Tech Innovation at Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025 The 20th anniversary of Bitcoin World is set to be marked by a truly special event: Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025. From October 27–29, Moscone West in San Francisco will transform into the epicenter of innovation, gathering over 10,000 founders, investors, and tech leaders. It’s the ideal platform to explore the future of consumer tech innovation, and Anton Osika’s presence on the Disrupt Stage is a highlight. His session will delve into how Lovable is not just participating in but actively shaping the next wave of consumer-facing technologies. Why is this session particularly relevant for those interested in the future of consumer experiences? Osika’s discussion will go beyond the superficial, offering a deep dive into the strategies that have allowed Lovable to carve out a unique category in a market long thought to be saturated. Attendees will gain a front-row seat to understanding how to identify unmet consumer needs, leverage advanced AI to meet those needs, and build a product that captivates users globally. The event itself promises a rich tapestry of ideas and networking opportunities: For Founders: Sharpen your pitch and connect with potential investors. For Investors: Discover the next breakout startup poised for massive growth. For Innovators: Claim your spot at the forefront of technological advancements. The insights shared regarding consumer tech innovation at this event will be invaluable for anyone looking to navigate the complexities and capitalize on the opportunities within this dynamic sector. Mastering Startup Growth Strategies: A Blueprint for the Future Lovable’s journey isn’t just another startup success story; it’s a meticulously crafted blueprint for effective startup growth strategies in the modern era. Anton Osika’s experience offers a rare glimpse into the practicalities of scaling a business at breakneck speed while maintaining product integrity and managing external pressures. For entrepreneurs and aspiring tech leaders, his talk will serve as a masterclass in several critical areas: Strategy Focus Key Takeaways from Lovable’s Journey Rapid Scaling How to build infrastructure and teams that support exponential user and revenue growth without compromising quality. Product-Market Fit Identifying a significant, underserved market (the 99% who can’t code) and developing a truly innovative solution (AI-powered app creation). Investor Relations Balancing intense investor interest and pressure with a steadfast focus on product development and long-term vision. Category Creation Carving out an entirely new niche by democratizing complex technologies, rather than competing in existing crowded markets. Understanding these startup growth strategies is essential for anyone aiming to build a resilient and impactful consumer experience. Osika’s session will provide actionable insights into how to replicate elements of Lovable’s success, offering guidance on navigating challenges from product development to market penetration and investor management. Conclusion: Seize the Future of Tech The story of Lovable, under the astute leadership of Anton Osika, is a testament to the power of innovative ideas meeting flawless execution. Their remarkable journey from concept to a multi-billion-dollar valuation in record time is a compelling narrative for anyone interested in the future of technology. By democratizing software creation through Lovable AI, they are not just building a company; they are fostering a new generation of creators. His appearance at Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025 is an unmissable opportunity to gain direct insights from a leader who is truly shaping the landscape of consumer tech innovation. Don’t miss this chance to learn about cutting-edge startup growth strategies and secure your front-row seat to the future. Register now and save up to $668 before Regular Bird rates end on September 26. To learn more about the latest AI market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping AI features. This post Lovable AI’s Astonishing Rise: Anton Osika Reveals Startup Secrets at Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025 first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Threshold
T$0.0155+1.90%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01538+1.85%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$49.13+3.64%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/17 23:40
Share

Trending News

More

Let insiders trade – Blockworks

VeChain Declines in Q2 2025, Yet Groundbreaking Upgrades Fuel Future Growth

Lovable AI’s Astonishing Rise: Anton Osika Reveals Startup Secrets at Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025

The US government labels DeepSeek a national security risk

$0.4 Hold Could Ignite a $1 Surge ⋆ ZyCrypto