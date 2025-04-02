Circle's IPO attempt is met with doubts: valuation almost halved, a desperate attempt to monetize under pressure from profits?

By: PANews
2025/04/02 16:33
Union
U$0.006919-3.59%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.000945+24.52%
MetYa
MET$0.2271-0.43%

Author: Nancy, PANews

After years of unsuccessful preparations for an IPO, Circle, the issuer of the stablecoin USDC, recently submitted an application to the US SEC to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange. However, the valuation has been nearly halved, the revenue is highly dependent on US debt, and the high commission has eroded profits, which has also caused the market to question Circle's business prospects.

Valuation almost halved, equity sold to Coinbase in exchange for full USDC issuance rights

Circle's IPO attempt is met with doubts: valuation almost halved, a desperate attempt to monetize under pressure from profits?

The day before the U.S. House of Representatives plans to amend and vote on the stablecoin regulatory bill GENIUS Act, the U.S. SEC website document shows that Circle submitted an S-1 document to the SEC, intending to conduct an initial public offering with the stock code "CRCL" and apply for listing on the New York Stock Exchange. At the same time, Circle has hired JPMorgan Chase and Citibank to assist in its IPO. These two institutions were also members of the financial advisory team for Coinbase IPO.

However, Circle did not disclose in detail the specific number of shares issued and the target price range in this prospectus. But Circle's valuation has changed several times with the market environment and its own scale, from US$4.5 billion in the SPAC merger transaction in 2021, to US$9 billion after the revision of the merger agreement in 2022, and then to a secondary market transaction valuation of approximately US$5 billion in 2024. According to Forbes, in this traditional IPO plan, Circle's target valuation is between US$4 billion and US$5 billion, which has shrunk by nearly half from its peak.

Circle has completely controlled the issuance rights of USDC before the IPO. According to The Block, Circle acquired the remaining 50% of Centre Consortium's equity, which was previously held by Coinbase, for $210 million in stock in 2023. Centre Consortium is a joint venture responsible for issuing USDC stablecoins, jointly established by Coinbase and Circle in 2018.

Circle disclosed in the "Major Transactions" section of the prospectus that "In August 2023, at the same time as the signing of the cooperation agreement, we acquired the remaining 50% equity of Centre Consortium LLC from Coinbase." The transaction consideration was paid with approximately 8.4 million shares of Circle common stock (a total of US$209.9 million at fair value). After the acquisition, Centre became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Circle and was dissolved in December 2023, with its net assets transferred to another wholly-owned subsidiary of Circle. Coinbase also disclosed that it obtained Circle equity through an agreement grant rather than a cash purchase. This also means that Circle uses company shares in exchange for full control of USDC, and this transaction will not directly affect Circle's cash flow.

In fact, Circle had already begun preparing for its IPO as early as 2021, and had reached a merger agreement with SPAC company Concord Acquisition, planning to go public through the SPAC route, but the transaction was postponed due to failure to obtain SEC approval, and was eventually terminated at the end of 2022. In January 2024, Circle again revealed that it had secretly submitted an IPO application and stated that it would proceed after the SEC completed the review process.

Compared with previous attempts, the background of this application has changed significantly: the scale of the stablecoin market has achieved a qualitative leap, with strong growth momentum, and the influence of stablecoins including USDC in global finance continues to increase; at the same time, the United States has a positive attitude towards compliant stablecoins, creating more room for the development of the stablecoin track, including giants such as JPMorgan Chase, PayPal, Visa, Fidelity and Ripple are all laying out stablecoins, and the Trump family project WLFI also plans to promote stablecoins. At the same time, as the US crypto regulatory policy becomes clearer, crypto companies such as Kraken, eToro, Gemini and CoreWeave are seeking IPOs.

Revenue is highly dependent on US debt, and Coinbase's high commissions eat up profits

However, Circle's IPO prospects are facing multiple questions, and its core business model and profitability have sparked heated discussions in the market.

Circle's IPO attempt is met with doubts: valuation almost halved, a desperate attempt to monetize under pressure from profits?

First, Circle's revenue is highly dependent on U.S. Treasury yields, and this model is in jeopardy under the expectation of the Fed's interest rate cut. According to the IPO documents, Circle's total revenue in 2024 is US$1.676 billion, and the revenue growth mainly comes from reserve income, that is, the interest income generated by USDC reserves, accounting for more than 99% of the total revenue, and this part of the interest income mainly comes from U.S. Treasury bonds. In a sense, Circle's revenue model is like a U.S. Treasury arbitrage game.

Secondly, high distribution costs further eroded Circle's profits. Circle's net profit in 2024 was US$155.67 million, down 41.8% from 2023. Behind this decline is a sharp increase in distribution and transaction costs. In 2024, Circle spent a total of US$1.0108 billion, accounting for 60.7% of total revenue , an increase of 40.4% from 2023. Among them, Coinbase is the main distribution platform for USDC. According to Coinbase's previous financial report, Coinbase received US$225.9 million in revenue from USDC in Q4 of 2024 alone, and is expected to receive about US$900 million for the whole year. This means that Circle is spending more money to maintain the circulation of the USDC ecosystem, but revenue growth has not kept pace.

In fact, according to the S-1 listing document, Coinbase, as its core partner, can obtain a 50% share of the remaining income of the USDC stablecoin reserve. Coinbase's share ratio is directly linked to the number of USDC held by its exchange. The document points out that when the USDC hosted by the Coinbase platform increases, its share ratio will increase accordingly; otherwise, it will decrease. In 2024, the proportion of USDC held by the Coinbase platform has increased significantly from 5% in 2022 to 20%.

Matthew Sigel, head of digital asset research at VanEck, said that despite the increase in overall revenue, Circle's sharp increase in distribution and trading costs had a negative impact on its EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) and net profit. Circle also warned that Coinbase's business strategy and policies directly affect USDC's distribution costs and revenue sharing, and Circle cannot control or supervise Coinbase's decisions.

However, in order to reduce its dependence on Coinbase, Circle has also been vigorously expanding its global partnerships in recent years, including establishing cooperation with global digital financial companies such as Grab, Nubank and Mercado Libre.

Circle's IPO attempt is met with doubts: valuation almost halved, a desperate attempt to monetize under pressure from profits?

But in the view of Dragonfly Capital partner Omar Kanji, there is nothing to look forward to in Circle's IPO application, and it is completely incomprehensible how it is priced at $5 billion. The interest rate is severely eroded by distribution costs, the interest rate of the core revenue driver has peaked and started to decline, the valuation is ridiculously high, and the annual salary expenditure exceeds $250 million. It feels more like a desperate attempt to cash out and run away before the big players enter the market.

"As Nubank, Binance, and other large financial institutions begin working with Circle, it remains unclear how the market will value its distribution network and Circle's net profit margin. How the market accepts Circle depends in part on how they convey this message to investors, how they execute the story they tell the market, which stablecoin bill wins, and most importantly, how the market evolves and how stablecoins are adopted on a large scale. If USDC is dominant, Circle will be able to obtain a higher valuation multiple even if their commission rate decreases, because the market potential they can expand is huge. In any case, a few points are clear: 1) The model of sharing revenue with B2B partners will exist for a long time; 2) As the overall stablecoin market grows, the profit margin of issuers will shrink; 3) Issuers need to diversify their revenue sources and not just rely on net interest margins." said Wyatt Lonergan, partner at VanEck Ventures.

In general, although the improvement of the US crypto regulatory environment and the boom in the stablecoin track have provided it with a window for listing, under the dual pressure of the Federal Reserve's interest rate cut expectations and soaring promotion costs, it remains unknown whether it can further establish competitiveness through IPOs.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Let insiders trade – Blockworks

Let insiders trade – Blockworks

The post Let insiders trade – Blockworks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This is a segment from The Breakdown newsletter. To read more editions, subscribe ​​“The most valuable commodity I know of is information.” — Gordon Gekko, Wall Street Ten months ago, FBI agents raided Shayne Coplan’s Manhattan apartment, ostensibly in search of evidence that the prediction market he founded, Polymarket, had illegally allowed US residents to place bets on the US election. Two weeks ago, the CFTC gave Polymarket the green light to allow those very same US residents to place bets on whatever they like. This is quite the turn of events — and it’s not just about elections or politics. With its US government seal of approval in hand, Polymarket is reportedly raising capital at a valuation of $9 billion — a reflection of the growing belief that prediction markets will be used for much more than betting on elections once every four years. Instead, proponents say prediction markets can provide a real service to the world by providing it with better information about nearly everything. I think they might, too — but only if insiders are free to participate. Yesterday, for example, Polymarket announced new betting markets on company earnings reports, with a promise that it would improve the information that investors have to work with.  Instead of waiting three months to find out how a company is faring, investors could simply watch the odds on Polymarket.  If the probability of an earnings beat is rising, for example, investors would know at a glance that things are going well. But that will only happen if enough of the people betting actually know how things are going. Relying on the wisdom of crowds to magically discern how a business is doing won’t add much incremental knowledge to the world; everyone’s guesses are unlikely to average out to the truth. If…
Threshold
T$0.0155+1.90%
RealLink
REAL$0.08024+2.32%
Moonveil
MORE$0.06988-0.68%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 05:16
Share
VeChain Declines in Q2 2025, Yet Groundbreaking Upgrades Fuel Future Growth

VeChain Declines in Q2 2025, Yet Groundbreaking Upgrades Fuel Future Growth

According to Messari’s State of VeChain Q2 2025 report, VeChain faced a challenging quarter. VET’s market capitalization dropped 5.3% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) to $1.8 billion, with the token ending Q2 at $0.021, down from $0.022. This placed it as the 44th largest cryptocurrency by market cap. VTHO, the gas token powering the VeChainThor network, also saw […]
Fuel
FUEL$0.005+5.70%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12236+0.41%
VeChain
VET$0.02352+3.15%
Share
Tronweekly2025/09/30 12:00
Share
Lovable AI’s Astonishing Rise: Anton Osika Reveals Startup Secrets at Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025

Lovable AI’s Astonishing Rise: Anton Osika Reveals Startup Secrets at Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025

BitcoinWorld Lovable AI’s Astonishing Rise: Anton Osika Reveals Startup Secrets at Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025 Are you ready to witness a phenomenon? The world of technology is abuzz with the incredible rise of Lovable AI, a startup that’s not just breaking records but rewriting the rulebook for rapid growth. Imagine creating powerful apps and websites just by speaking to an AI – that’s the magic Lovable brings to the masses. This groundbreaking approach has propelled the company into the spotlight, making it one of the fastest-growing software firms in history. And now, the visionary behind this sensation, co-founder and CEO Anton Osika, is set to share his invaluable insights on the Disrupt Stage at the highly anticipated Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025. If you’re a founder, investor, or tech enthusiast eager to understand the future of innovation, this is an event you cannot afford to miss. Lovable AI’s Meteoric Ascent: Redefining Software Creation In an era where digital transformation is paramount, Lovable AI has emerged as a true game-changer. Its core premise is deceptively simple yet profoundly impactful: democratize software creation. By enabling anyone to build applications and websites through intuitive AI conversations, Lovable is empowering the vast majority of individuals who lack coding skills to transform their ideas into tangible digital products. This mission has resonated globally, leading to unprecedented momentum. The numbers speak for themselves: Achieved an astonishing $100 million Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) in less than a year. Successfully raised a $200 million Series A funding round, valuing the company at $1.8 billion, led by industry giant Accel. Is currently fielding unsolicited investor offers, pushing its valuation towards an incredible $4 billion. As industry reports suggest, investors are unequivocally “loving Lovable,” and it’s clear why. This isn’t just about impressive financial metrics; it’s about a company that has tapped into a fundamental need, offering a solution that is both innovative and accessible. The rapid scaling of Lovable AI provides a compelling case study for any entrepreneur aiming for similar exponential growth. The Visionary Behind the Hype: Anton Osika’s Journey to Innovation Every groundbreaking company has a driving force, and for Lovable, that force is co-founder and CEO Anton Osika. His journey is as fascinating as his company’s success. A physicist by training, Osika previously contributed to the cutting-edge research at CERN, the European Organization for Nuclear Research. This deep technical background, combined with his entrepreneurial spirit, has been instrumental in Lovable’s rapid ascent. Before Lovable, he honed his skills as a co-founder of Depict.ai and a Founding Engineer at Sana. Based in Stockholm, Osika has masterfully steered Lovable from a nascent idea to a global phenomenon in record time. His leadership embodies a unique blend of profound technical understanding and a keen, consumer-first vision. At Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025, attendees will have the rare opportunity to hear directly from Osika about what it truly takes to build a brand that not only scales at an incredible pace in a fiercely competitive market but also adeptly manages the intense cultural conversations that inevitably accompany such swift and significant success. His insights will be crucial for anyone looking to understand the dynamics of high-growth tech leadership. Unpacking Consumer Tech Innovation at Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025 The 20th anniversary of Bitcoin World is set to be marked by a truly special event: Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025. From October 27–29, Moscone West in San Francisco will transform into the epicenter of innovation, gathering over 10,000 founders, investors, and tech leaders. It’s the ideal platform to explore the future of consumer tech innovation, and Anton Osika’s presence on the Disrupt Stage is a highlight. His session will delve into how Lovable is not just participating in but actively shaping the next wave of consumer-facing technologies. Why is this session particularly relevant for those interested in the future of consumer experiences? Osika’s discussion will go beyond the superficial, offering a deep dive into the strategies that have allowed Lovable to carve out a unique category in a market long thought to be saturated. Attendees will gain a front-row seat to understanding how to identify unmet consumer needs, leverage advanced AI to meet those needs, and build a product that captivates users globally. The event itself promises a rich tapestry of ideas and networking opportunities: For Founders: Sharpen your pitch and connect with potential investors. For Investors: Discover the next breakout startup poised for massive growth. For Innovators: Claim your spot at the forefront of technological advancements. The insights shared regarding consumer tech innovation at this event will be invaluable for anyone looking to navigate the complexities and capitalize on the opportunities within this dynamic sector. Mastering Startup Growth Strategies: A Blueprint for the Future Lovable’s journey isn’t just another startup success story; it’s a meticulously crafted blueprint for effective startup growth strategies in the modern era. Anton Osika’s experience offers a rare glimpse into the practicalities of scaling a business at breakneck speed while maintaining product integrity and managing external pressures. For entrepreneurs and aspiring tech leaders, his talk will serve as a masterclass in several critical areas: Strategy Focus Key Takeaways from Lovable’s Journey Rapid Scaling How to build infrastructure and teams that support exponential user and revenue growth without compromising quality. Product-Market Fit Identifying a significant, underserved market (the 99% who can’t code) and developing a truly innovative solution (AI-powered app creation). Investor Relations Balancing intense investor interest and pressure with a steadfast focus on product development and long-term vision. Category Creation Carving out an entirely new niche by democratizing complex technologies, rather than competing in existing crowded markets. Understanding these startup growth strategies is essential for anyone aiming to build a resilient and impactful consumer experience. Osika’s session will provide actionable insights into how to replicate elements of Lovable’s success, offering guidance on navigating challenges from product development to market penetration and investor management. Conclusion: Seize the Future of Tech The story of Lovable, under the astute leadership of Anton Osika, is a testament to the power of innovative ideas meeting flawless execution. Their remarkable journey from concept to a multi-billion-dollar valuation in record time is a compelling narrative for anyone interested in the future of technology. By democratizing software creation through Lovable AI, they are not just building a company; they are fostering a new generation of creators. His appearance at Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025 is an unmissable opportunity to gain direct insights from a leader who is truly shaping the landscape of consumer tech innovation. Don’t miss this chance to learn about cutting-edge startup growth strategies and secure your front-row seat to the future. Register now and save up to $668 before Regular Bird rates end on September 26. To learn more about the latest AI market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping AI features. This post Lovable AI’s Astonishing Rise: Anton Osika Reveals Startup Secrets at Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025 first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Threshold
T$0.0155+1.90%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01538+1.85%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$49.13+3.64%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/17 23:40
Share

Trending News

More

Let insiders trade – Blockworks

VeChain Declines in Q2 2025, Yet Groundbreaking Upgrades Fuel Future Growth

Lovable AI’s Astonishing Rise: Anton Osika Reveals Startup Secrets at Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025

The US government labels DeepSeek a national security risk

$0.4 Hold Could Ignite a $1 Surge ⋆ ZyCrypto