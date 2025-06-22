The World Foundation issues 1 million WLD retroactive rewards to early mini-program developers

By: PANews
2025/06/22 12:00
Worldcoin
Juneo Supernet
PANews reported on June 22 that the World Foundation tweeted that it will issue 1 million WLD retroactive rewards to early mini-program developers. Eligible builders must meet the following criteria:

  • 10,000+ unique verified users as of May 16, 2025
  • The product is still active in the ecosystem
  • Adhere to program guidelines and terms and conditions
