XRP’s safe, for now; Ripple lawyer dismisses government seizure claims

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/22 03:00
Threshold
T$0.0155+1.97%
Union
U$0.006924-5.89%
XRP
XRP$2.9702+1.07%
John Tsubasa Rivals
JOHN$0.01623+4.98%
Safe Token
SAFE$0.3778+2.35%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00503-12.67%

Ripple’s legal counsel Bill Morgan has dismissed speculation that the U.S. government could seize XRP tokens from the company’s escrow accounts for national reserve purposes.

Morgan’s blunt “No it won’t” response countered analyst John Squire’s claims about potential government confiscation of Ripple’s XRP holdings.

Technical transfer mechanisms exist but face limitations

XRPL validator “Vet” outlined a theoretical mechanism for transferring escrowed XRP to government control without waiting for scheduled releases. The process would involve setting the regular key of XRP escrow accounts to a government-controlled address, enabling complete transfer through a single XRPL transaction.

However, Ripple senior software engineer Mayukha Vadari noted significant limitations with this approach. “Wouldn’t work if you only wanted to do a partial transfer, though — it’s an all-or-nothing solution,” Vadari explained, highlighting the inflexibility of the proposed mechanism.

SEC settlement process continues

Morgan has provided detailed updates on the SEC v. Ripple settlement negotiations, which began with Ripple signing an agreement on April 23, followed by SEC approval on May 8. The parties have successfully obtained court approval to hold appeals in abeyance through June 16.

The settlement process has encountered procedural complications. Judge Torres initially denied the parties’ first joint motion due to technical errors. A second joint motion addressing Rule 60 requirements was filed on June 12, seeking proper court approval for the settlement terms.

The agreed settlement reduces Ripple’s fine to $50 million and dissolves the injunction against XRP (XRP) sales. Upon completion, both the appeal and cross-appeal will be dismissed, ending the multi-year litigation.

Legal experts note that government seizure of cryptocurrency assets typically requires criminal conduct or national security threats. Ripple’s civil SEC case does not provide grounds for asset forfeiture, as the settlement acknowledges no criminal wrongdoing.

The company’s escrow structure, designed to provide market stability through controlled XRP releases, remains intact throughout the settlement process.

Ripple holds approximately 50 billion XRP in escrow accounts and releases up to 1 billion tokens monthly based on market conditions. This systematic approach has provided predictability for XRP markets and institutional users.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Optopia and EDITH Join Forces to Drive Real-World AI Compute On-Chain

Optopia and EDITH Join Forces to Drive Real-World AI Compute On-Chain

Optopia intends to address challenges in the Web3 and AI sector by offering reliable, tokenized, and efficient computing power to drive intelligent agents.
RealLink
REAL$0.07996+3.28%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1233+1.23%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 20:15
Share
OpenAI hits $500B valuation, surpassing SpaceX as world’s largest startup

OpenAI hits $500B valuation, surpassing SpaceX as world’s largest startup

Tether is estimated to be the closest crypto company to rival OpenAI’s $500 billion valuation, far ahead of Coinbase, Ripple and Circle. Artificial intelligence company OpenAI has become the world’s largest startup after reaching a $500 billion valuation in a secondary share sale. Citing anonymous sources, Bloomberg reported on Thursday that current and former OpenAI employees sold $6.6 billion in stock to investors including Thrive Capital, SoftBank Group Corp, Dragoneer Investment Group, Abu Dhabi’s MGX and T.Rowe Price. The investment round boosted OpenAI's valuation to $500 billion, leapfrogging Elon Musk’s startup SpaceX, which has a market capitalization of about $400 billion. The company also dwarfs other startups, such as ByteDance and Anthropic, which are valued at $220 billion and $183 billion, respectively. Read more
Startup
STARTUP$0.007148+2.42%
Farcana
FAR$0.000296+5.33%
Threshold
T$0.01554+2.23%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/02 19:42
Share
XRP Price: Bulls Eye $3 Breakout After Strongest Quarter Ever

XRP Price: Bulls Eye $3 Breakout After Strongest Quarter Ever

The move caps off a steady month of growth, even as traders prepare for a decisive showdown with major resistance. […] The post XRP Price: Bulls Eye $3 Breakout After Strongest Quarter Ever appeared first on Coindoo.
XRP
XRP$2.9742+1.10%
BULLS
BULLS$747.69-6.11%
Everscale
EVER$0.01858+2.08%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/02 20:15
Share

Trending News

More

Optopia and EDITH Join Forces to Drive Real-World AI Compute On-Chain

OpenAI hits $500B valuation, surpassing SpaceX as world’s largest startup

XRP Price: Bulls Eye $3 Breakout After Strongest Quarter Ever

Bitcoin Hits 2-Month At $118,000 High, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Rocket Higher

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Raises More Than $16.6M With Over 735M Tokens Allocated as Stage 6 Surpasses 50% Completion