A whale deposited 10 million USDC into Hyperliquid to buy HYPE By: PANews 2025/06/21 15:22

HYPE $49.2 +2.92% USDC $0.9993 --% ORDER $0.3875 +2.00% JUNE $0.105 +8.24%

PANews reported on June 21 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale deposited 10 million USDC into Hyperliquid, and then intended to purchase HYPE through a TWAP order.