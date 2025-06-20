A trader shorted 40,000 ETH with 10x leverage 9 days ago, and currently has a floating profit of over $12.15 million By: PANews 2025/06/20 23:09

MORE $0.07004 -1.67% JUNE $0.105 +8.24% ETH $4,398.22 +2.32%

PANews reported on June 20 that according to Lookonchain, trader 0xcB92 shorted 40,000 ETH (worth $100 million) with 10x leverage 9 days ago, and currently has unrealized profits of more than $12.15 million, plus $172,800 in funding fee income.