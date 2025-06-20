Stackup, a crypto platform founded by former SpaceX executives, completes $4.2 million seed round, led by 1kx

By: PANews
2025/06/20 22:05
PANews reported on June 20 that according to Decrypt, the crypto platform Stackup, founded by former SpaceX mission manager John Rising, has completed a $4.2 million seed round of financing, led by 1kx, with participation from Y Combinator and Digital Currency Group. The platform provides enterprises with a "centralized control of decentralized assets" solution through account abstraction technology, supporting functions such as spending limits and batch transaction review.

Rising stressed the importance of system security design with aerospace engineering experience, pointing out that the current encryption field is overly focused on security protection and ignores operational safety. The Stackup team currently consists of 4 people, and its technology has been used in the development of wallets for Coinbase and Trust Wallet.

