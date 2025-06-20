Coinbase Opens POPCAT and SQD Token Trading to German Residents By: PANews 2025/06/20 21:16

SQD $0.15956 -26.98% TOKEN $0.01272 +2.25% JUNE $0.105 +8.24% OPEN $0.00000001031 -2.08% NOW $0.00505 -12.32% POPCAT $0.2367 +3.58%

PANews reported on June 20 that Coinbase Assets announced on the X platform that Popcat (POPCAT) and Subsquid (SQD) are now open to German residents.