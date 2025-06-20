Blum has announced airdrop distribution and badge rewards

By: PANews
2025/06/20 14:07
PANews reported on June 20 that Telegram's ecological trading application Blum has announced airdrop distribution and badge rewards. Users can accumulate $BLUM by participating in BP, MP, trading, tasks, etc. TGE is open for collection on the same day. Initially, 30% can be claimed immediately, and the rest will be unlocked linearly within 180 days. If not claimed in time, the remaining part will be destroyed. Badges such as "Top Ambassador" can get additional rewards.

