Xi Jinping: Ceasefire is the top priority, and the use of force is not the right way to resolve international disputes

By: PANews
2025/06/19 18:17
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Xi Token
XI$0.001011+22.84%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.105+16.40%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001634+3.68%

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Xinhua News Agency, President Xi Jinping had a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, focusing on exchanging views on the situation in the Middle East. Xi Jinping elaborated on China's principled position and said that the current situation in the Middle East is very critical, which once again proves that the world has entered a new period of turbulence and change. If the conflict escalates further, not only will the conflicting parties suffer greater losses, but regional countries will also suffer greatly. In view of the current situation, it is imperative to promote a ceasefire and stop the war. Force is not the right way to resolve international disputes, and it will only intensify hatred and contradictions. The parties to the conflict, especially Israel, should cease fire as soon as possible to prevent the situation from escalating in turn and resolutely avoid the spillover of war.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

BlockDAG Presale Growth vs BlockchainFX and Pepenode

BlockDAG Presale Growth vs BlockchainFX and Pepenode

The post BlockDAG Presale Growth vs BlockchainFX and Pepenode appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 20 September 2025 | 07:00 Discover how BlockchainFX’s $7M raise and Pepenode’s mine-to-earn buzz compare to BlockDAG’s almost $410M presale, strong miner feedback, and 2900% ROI. The race for top presale crypto coins in 2025 is heating up as people weigh proven adoption against new ideas. BlockchainFX (BFX) is drawing notice with its plan for a multi-asset super app, while Pepenode (PEPENODE) is pushing a mine-to-earn system to stand apart from meme coins. Both approaches reflect different paths attracting community attention. Still, the gap between bold concepts and actual delivery matters most for long-term confidence. BlockchainFX is closing in on $7 million raised, and Pepenode’s deflationary mining setup adds a twist to its story. Yet neither effort compares to BlockDAG (BDAG), now at Batch 30, with almost $410M raised. Clear miner reviews and measurable use prove BlockDAG’s adoption is real. BlockchainFX Super App Gains Traction BlockchainFX (BFX) is building its image as one of 2025’s standout presale crypto coins. The project is moving closer to the $7 million raised mark. Its coin is priced at $0.022 in presale, set to list later at $0.05, giving early buyers a direct entry point with clear upside. Its appeal comes from being promoted as crypto’s first true super app. The system blends trading across coins, stocks, and forex, bringing multiple markets under one platform. BFX also highlights rewards tied to staking, which are supported through trading fees and buybacks. This creates ongoing activity that aims to support value. Even with these plans, BlockchainFX is still in the development stage. The real question is whether people prefer betting on future growth or trusting proof of adoption. BlockDAG already shows proof through hardware, usage, and a global base, making it stand apart. Pepenode Pushes Mine-to-Earn Scarcity Pepenode (PEPENODE) is working to be seen…
RealLink
REAL$0.08004+3.41%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013917+1.41%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 12:07
Share
Crypto.com to Integrate DeFi Protocol Morpho to Expand Lending on Cronos Chain

Crypto.com to Integrate DeFi Protocol Morpho to Expand Lending on Cronos Chain

PANews reported on October 2nd that public blockchain projects Cronos and Crypto.com announced a partnership aimed at expanding Morpho Capital's efficient lending network to the Cronos Chain. The partnership will jointly launch a stablecoin lending market backed by wrapped assets such as CDCBTC and CDCETH, with the first Vaults expected to go live on the Cronos Network in Q4 2025. In the future, the team will also explore the use of wrapped real-world assets (RWA) as collateral.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013917+1.41%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001797+12.80%
MORPHO
MORPHO$1.8781+5.06%
Share
PANews2025/10/02 19:10
Share
Swedish lawmakers have proposed establishing a national Bitcoin reserve to supplement gold and foreign exchange reserves.

Swedish lawmakers have proposed establishing a national Bitcoin reserve to supplement gold and foreign exchange reserves.

PANews reported on October 2 that according to Decrypt, two members of Sweden's second largest party, the Sweden Democrats, submitted a motion to the parliament on October 1, urging the government to study whether Sweden should establish a national Bitcoin reserve. The motion describes Bitcoin as “digital gold,” arguing that it could serve as a supplement to gold and foreign exchange reserves to diversify state holdings and provide inflation protection. The motion states that establishing a strategic Bitcoin reserve would allow “Sweden to prepare for potentially disruptive shifts in global financial infrastructure.” Furthermore, the motion proposes that the government confirm that it does not intend to change the definition of legal tender or introduce a central bank digital currency (CBDC).
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.00001+3.09%
1
1$0.007836-18.36%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001634+3.68%
Share
PANews2025/10/02 18:49
Share

Trending News

More

BlockDAG Presale Growth vs BlockchainFX and Pepenode

Crypto.com to Integrate DeFi Protocol Morpho to Expand Lending on Cronos Chain

Swedish lawmakers have proposed establishing a national Bitcoin reserve to supplement gold and foreign exchange reserves.

Spanish banking giant BBVA partners with Singapore's SGX FX to launch individual cryptocurrency trading services in Europe

Stellar Lumens Community Buzzes About XRP Tundra: Presale Promises Cross-Chain Wealth Creation Potential