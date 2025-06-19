Analysis: Crypto market enters seasonal downturn, BTC short-term implied volatility falls below 40%

PANews June 19 news, Singapore crypto investment institution QCP Capital issued a statement saying that the Federal Reserve kept the benchmark interest rate unchanged, but maintained a hawkish stance, emphasizing that recent inflation expectations are still high and tariffs are the main upside risk. Officials reiterated that they will take a wait-and-see attitude and wait for the inflation path to be clearer. Although there is a view that the weak labor market will prompt a policy shift, the US economy remains strong at present, with solid employment and consumption data. The crude oil market reacted flatly to geopolitical news. Despite the continued tension between the United States and Iran, oil prices remained in a narrow range and implied volatility fell from high levels. The Trump administration has an incentive to push for a deal with Iran before the election to avoid higher oil prices pushing up inflation and interest rates. Global trade tensions have intensified, and the United States has only reached an agreement with one of 195 potential trading partners before the end of the EU tariff suspension on July 9. Key time points include: the EU may impose retaliatory tariffs on the United States on July 14, the end of the China-US tariff suspension on August 12, and the expiration of the tariff exemption for Chinese goods on August 31. These events may trigger market volatility, but the China-US trade negotiations are still expected to reach a stable result. The cryptocurrency market has entered a seasonal downturn, with BTC's short-term implied volatility falling below 40%, and put option premiums reflecting cautious market sentiment. Month-end option expiration, rebalancing fund flows, and systematic deleveraging have dominated recent price movements.

Crypto.com to Integrate DeFi Protocol Morpho to Expand Lending on Cronos Chain

Crypto.com to Integrate DeFi Protocol Morpho to Expand Lending on Cronos Chain

PANews reported on October 2nd that public blockchain projects Cronos and Crypto.com announced a partnership aimed at expanding Morpho Capital's efficient lending network to the Cronos Chain. The partnership will jointly launch a stablecoin lending market backed by wrapped assets such as CDCBTC and CDCETH, with the first Vaults expected to go live on the Cronos Network in Q4 2025. In the future, the team will also explore the use of wrapped real-world assets (RWA) as collateral.
PANews2025/10/02 19:10
Swedish lawmakers have proposed establishing a national Bitcoin reserve to supplement gold and foreign exchange reserves.

Swedish lawmakers have proposed establishing a national Bitcoin reserve to supplement gold and foreign exchange reserves.

PANews reported on October 2 that according to Decrypt, two members of Sweden's second largest party, the Sweden Democrats, submitted a motion to the parliament on October 1, urging the government to study whether Sweden should establish a national Bitcoin reserve. The motion describes Bitcoin as “digital gold,” arguing that it could serve as a supplement to gold and foreign exchange reserves to diversify state holdings and provide inflation protection. The motion states that establishing a strategic Bitcoin reserve would allow “Sweden to prepare for potentially disruptive shifts in global financial infrastructure.” Furthermore, the motion proposes that the government confirm that it does not intend to change the definition of legal tender or introduce a central bank digital currency (CBDC).
PANews2025/10/02 18:49
Spanish banking giant BBVA partners with Singapore's SGX FX to launch individual cryptocurrency trading services in Europe

Spanish banking giant BBVA partners with Singapore's SGX FX to launch individual cryptocurrency trading services in Europe

PANews reported on October 2nd that Spanish banking giant BBVA has partnered with Singapore-based SGX FX to launch cryptocurrency trading services for individual clients in Europe. The service will initially support Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), allowing clients to trade directly 24/7 through BBVA's existing banking platform. BBVA stated that it is the first bank in the EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) region to utilize SGX FX's crypto trading infrastructure.
PANews2025/10/02 19:01
