The Smarter Web Company boosts Bitcoin holdings to 346 BTC after doubling fundraising target

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/19 16:28
Bitcoin
BTC$119,309.61+2.42%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.105+16.40%

The Smarter Web Company has expanded its BTC treasury to over 346 coins, following a a highly successful fundraise that brought in nearly double its initial target.

On June 19, London-listed technology firm The Smarter Web Company announced that it had expanded its Bitcoin (BTC) treasury with the acquisition of 104.28 BTC at an average price of £77,751 ($104,451) per coin. The purchase, totaling £8,108,114, brings the company’s total BTC holdings to 346.63 BTC.

Altogether, the company has spent £27.2 million on Bitcoin so far, with an average purchase price of £78,480 ($105,430) per BTC.

The acquisition follows a recently completed fundraise, announced on June 16, which was done through a mix of institutional bookbuilding and qualified investor subscriptions. The fundraising target was at least £15 million, but due to strong demand, they raised approximately £29.3 ($37.1) million — nearly double that amount.

However, the capital raise resulted in a 7.39% dilution for existing shareholders, including directors, who maintained their share counts but saw slight decreases in ownership percentages.


The Smarter Web Company regularly adds to its Bitcoin stash as part of its long-term “10 Year Plan,” which centers on keeping an active Bitcoin treasury as a key part of its financial strategy.

Just a few days before the latest fundraising, on June 13, they bought 74.27 BTC for £5.98 million, bringing their total to 242.34 BTC at that point. With the latest purchase of 104.28 BTC, their Bitcoin holdings have jumped by 43% since that last buy.

Other UK companies are also expanding their BTC holdings. Most notably, London-based investment firm Abraxas Capital recently acquired approximately 2,949 BTC, worth over $250 million, taking advantage of a market dip.

Meanwhile, more UK firms are embracing a Bitcoin treasury strategy inspired by Michael Saylor’s Strategy. For example, Bluebird Mining Ventures Ltd., a London-listed gold miner, recently announced plans to convert revenue from its gold operations directly into BTC, making it the first UK mining company to formally adopt a “gold-to-digital-gold” treasury approach.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Crypto.com to Integrate DeFi Protocol Morpho to Expand Lending on Cronos Chain

Crypto.com to Integrate DeFi Protocol Morpho to Expand Lending on Cronos Chain

PANews reported on October 2nd that public blockchain projects Cronos and Crypto.com announced a partnership aimed at expanding Morpho Capital's efficient lending network to the Cronos Chain. The partnership will jointly launch a stablecoin lending market backed by wrapped assets such as CDCBTC and CDCETH, with the first Vaults expected to go live on the Cronos Network in Q4 2025. In the future, the team will also explore the use of wrapped real-world assets (RWA) as collateral.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013906+12.04%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001798+13.08%
MORPHO
MORPHO$1.8736+4.89%
Share
PANews2025/10/02 19:10
Share
Swedish lawmakers have proposed establishing a national Bitcoin reserve to supplement gold and foreign exchange reserves.

Swedish lawmakers have proposed establishing a national Bitcoin reserve to supplement gold and foreign exchange reserves.

PANews reported on October 2 that according to Decrypt, two members of Sweden's second largest party, the Sweden Democrats, submitted a motion to the parliament on October 1, urging the government to study whether Sweden should establish a national Bitcoin reserve. The motion describes Bitcoin as “digital gold,” arguing that it could serve as a supplement to gold and foreign exchange reserves to diversify state holdings and provide inflation protection. The motion states that establishing a strategic Bitcoin reserve would allow “Sweden to prepare for potentially disruptive shifts in global financial infrastructure.” Furthermore, the motion proposes that the government confirm that it does not intend to change the definition of legal tender or introduce a central bank digital currency (CBDC).
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.00001+3.09%
1
1$0.007845-14.54%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001634+3.94%
Share
PANews2025/10/02 18:49
Share
Spanish banking giant BBVA partners with Singapore's SGX FX to launch individual cryptocurrency trading services in Europe

Spanish banking giant BBVA partners with Singapore's SGX FX to launch individual cryptocurrency trading services in Europe

PANews reported on October 2nd that Spanish banking giant BBVA has partnered with Singapore-based SGX FX to launch cryptocurrency trading services for individual clients in Europe. The service will initially support Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), allowing clients to trade directly 24/7 through BBVA's existing banking platform. BBVA stated that it is the first bank in the EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) region to utilize SGX FX's crypto trading infrastructure.
Bitcoin
BTC$119,406.36+2.59%
Ethereum
ETH$4,405.43+2.83%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.10199-0.32%
Share
PANews2025/10/02 19:01
Share

Trending News

More

Crypto.com to Integrate DeFi Protocol Morpho to Expand Lending on Cronos Chain

Swedish lawmakers have proposed establishing a national Bitcoin reserve to supplement gold and foreign exchange reserves.

Spanish banking giant BBVA partners with Singapore's SGX FX to launch individual cryptocurrency trading services in Europe

Stellar Lumens Community Buzzes About XRP Tundra: Presale Promises Cross-Chain Wealth Creation Potential

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds