Solana’s Canada-based ‘Strategy’ firm files with U.S. SEC to trade on Nasdaq

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/19 14:33
Union
U$0.00692-3.92%
Solana
SOL$226.79+3.65%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.10196-0.16%

Canadian Solana Treasury firm, SOL Strategies, has submitted an application to the U.S. SEC in hopes of gaining permission to trade on the Nasdaq exchange under the ticker STKE.

According to the recently filed official document, SOL (SOL) Strategies intends to trade Common Shares without par value under the the trading symbol “STKE” on the Nasdaq Capital Market. Initially, the company’s common stock was trading under the “HODL” symbol on the Canadian Securities Exchange and under “CYFRF” on the OTCQB.

On June 19, the Ontario-based filed a Form 40-F application with the U.S. financial watchdog. A Form 40-F filing with the U.S. SEC is a necessary requirement for companies seeking to register securities for trading in the U.S. market.

The form is still awaiting approval from the SEC. This is the first time the Solana Treasury firm plans to enter the U.S. market, which could potentially grant them more exposure into America’s increasingly pro-crypto movement.

After news of the filing broke, SOL Strategies’ stock saw an increase in value by 4.3% as of June 19. According to data from Google Finance, HODL stock rose 10 points to 2.38 from 2.28.

Price chart for Solana in the past few days of trading, June 19, 2025 | Source: crypto.news

In contrast, the news of SOL Strategies’ SEC filing barely affected the price of Solana. Shortly after the news went viral, SOL jumped slightly by 0.3% in the past hour.

At press time, SOL has gone down 1.62%, continuing its descent from a few days prior. SOL is currently trading at $146.38. The token has declined nearly 9% in the past week and 13.6% in the past month. Its market cap stands at $77.2 billion.

How much Solana are in SOL Strategies’ holdings?

On May 29, SOL Strategies reported that it had purchased 26,478 SOL for $4.7 million. This recent purchase brings its total holdings to approximately 420,355 SOL, consisting of 269,258 SOL owned and 268,671 tokens actively staked to the company’s validators.

Back in April, SOL Strategies announced that it had secured funds of up to $500 million via a convertible note agreement with ATW Partners. The firm plans to use the capital to accumulate more SOL tokens and support validator operations.

Formerly operating under the name Cypherpunk Holdings Inc., SOL Strategies initially shifted from a Bitcoin (BTC)-focused treasury and began accumulating Solana in late October 2024. Just a month prior, the company rebranded and changed its name to SOL Strategies.

However, the official announcement that they were discarding its Bitcoin treasury strategy in favor of Solana in their Q4 Shareholder Letter filed January 29, 2025.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Crypto.com to Integrate DeFi Protocol Morpho to Expand Lending on Cronos Chain

Crypto.com to Integrate DeFi Protocol Morpho to Expand Lending on Cronos Chain

PANews reported on October 2nd that public blockchain projects Cronos and Crypto.com announced a partnership aimed at expanding Morpho Capital's efficient lending network to the Cronos Chain. The partnership will jointly launch a stablecoin lending market backed by wrapped assets such as CDCBTC and CDCETH, with the first Vaults expected to go live on the Cronos Network in Q4 2025. In the future, the team will also explore the use of wrapped real-world assets (RWA) as collateral.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013906+12.04%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001798+13.08%
MORPHO
MORPHO$1.8736+4.89%
Share
PANews2025/10/02 19:10
Share
Swedish lawmakers have proposed establishing a national Bitcoin reserve to supplement gold and foreign exchange reserves.

Swedish lawmakers have proposed establishing a national Bitcoin reserve to supplement gold and foreign exchange reserves.

PANews reported on October 2 that according to Decrypt, two members of Sweden's second largest party, the Sweden Democrats, submitted a motion to the parliament on October 1, urging the government to study whether Sweden should establish a national Bitcoin reserve. The motion describes Bitcoin as “digital gold,” arguing that it could serve as a supplement to gold and foreign exchange reserves to diversify state holdings and provide inflation protection. The motion states that establishing a strategic Bitcoin reserve would allow “Sweden to prepare for potentially disruptive shifts in global financial infrastructure.” Furthermore, the motion proposes that the government confirm that it does not intend to change the definition of legal tender or introduce a central bank digital currency (CBDC).
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.00001+3.09%
1
1$0.007845-14.54%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001634+3.94%
Share
PANews2025/10/02 18:49
Share
Spanish banking giant BBVA partners with Singapore's SGX FX to launch individual cryptocurrency trading services in Europe

Spanish banking giant BBVA partners with Singapore's SGX FX to launch individual cryptocurrency trading services in Europe

PANews reported on October 2nd that Spanish banking giant BBVA has partnered with Singapore-based SGX FX to launch cryptocurrency trading services for individual clients in Europe. The service will initially support Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), allowing clients to trade directly 24/7 through BBVA's existing banking platform. BBVA stated that it is the first bank in the EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) region to utilize SGX FX's crypto trading infrastructure.
Bitcoin
BTC$119,406.36+2.59%
Ethereum
ETH$4,405.43+2.83%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.10199-0.32%
Share
PANews2025/10/02 19:01
Share

Trending News

More

Crypto.com to Integrate DeFi Protocol Morpho to Expand Lending on Cronos Chain

Swedish lawmakers have proposed establishing a national Bitcoin reserve to supplement gold and foreign exchange reserves.

Spanish banking giant BBVA partners with Singapore's SGX FX to launch individual cryptocurrency trading services in Europe

Stellar Lumens Community Buzzes About XRP Tundra: Presale Promises Cross-Chain Wealth Creation Potential

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds