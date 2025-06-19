Analysis: Bitcoin’s dormant supply growth outpaces new issuance for the first time in history

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/19 15:22
Bitcoin
BTC$119,283.12+2.34%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07006-1.51%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00505-12.32%

For the first time in Bitcoin’s history, the amount of BTC held dormant for a decade or more is now growing faster than the network is producing new coins. 

This shift, which began shortly after the April 2024 halving, marks a critical turning point in Bitcoin’s (BTC) supply dynamics, according to a June 18 report by Fidelity Digital Assets. As of June 8, an average of 566 BTC per day is crossing into the “ancient supply” category, meaning the coins have not moved in 10 years or more. 

That figure now exceeds the network’s post-halving daily issuance rate of 450 BTC. Fidelity’s analysis stresses how the growing influence of long-term holders is redefining Bitcoin’s scarcity narrative in real-time.

Dormant coins are often interpreted as a sign of conviction, or in some cases, permanent loss due to inaccessible private keys. Regardless of motive, the numbers are significant.

Over 3.4 million BTC, more than 17% of the total supply, have not moved in at least a decade. That figure includes coins mined in Bitcoin’s early years, with Satoshi Nakamoto considered the first 10-year holder as of January 2019.

This trend is more than symbolic. Fidelity notes that fewer than 3% of days since 2019 have seen a decline in ancient supply, while the portion of coins held for five years or more is also decreasing far less often than it rises. 

At the same time, public companies are increasingly contributing to this long-term cohort. As of June 8, 27 listed firms held more than 800,000 BTC combined. Projections suggest ancient supply could account for 30% of all Bitcoin in circulation by 2035 if this pattern holds.

Still, high conviction isn’t absolute. Since the 2024 U.S. election, the report notes that ancient supply has fallen day-to-day 10% of the time, about four times the historical average. For holders of five years or more, that volatility is even higher, with 39% of days showing net outflows.

These movements partly explain the choppy price action in early 2025 and serve as a reminder that even long-term holders can be shaken in uncertain markets. Fidelity emphasizes that scarcity is not the only factor influencing price.

However, when issuance is decreasing and long-term supply is tightening, there is a greater chance of upward price pressure, especially if institutional and new ETF product demand picks up speed.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Crypto.com to Integrate DeFi Protocol Morpho to Expand Lending on Cronos Chain

Crypto.com to Integrate DeFi Protocol Morpho to Expand Lending on Cronos Chain

PANews reported on October 2nd that public blockchain projects Cronos and Crypto.com announced a partnership aimed at expanding Morpho Capital's efficient lending network to the Cronos Chain. The partnership will jointly launch a stablecoin lending market backed by wrapped assets such as CDCBTC and CDCETH, with the first Vaults expected to go live on the Cronos Network in Q4 2025. In the future, the team will also explore the use of wrapped real-world assets (RWA) as collateral.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013906+12.04%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001798+13.08%
MORPHO
MORPHO$1.8736+4.89%
Share
PANews2025/10/02 19:10
Share
Swedish lawmakers have proposed establishing a national Bitcoin reserve to supplement gold and foreign exchange reserves.

Swedish lawmakers have proposed establishing a national Bitcoin reserve to supplement gold and foreign exchange reserves.

PANews reported on October 2 that according to Decrypt, two members of Sweden's second largest party, the Sweden Democrats, submitted a motion to the parliament on October 1, urging the government to study whether Sweden should establish a national Bitcoin reserve. The motion describes Bitcoin as “digital gold,” arguing that it could serve as a supplement to gold and foreign exchange reserves to diversify state holdings and provide inflation protection. The motion states that establishing a strategic Bitcoin reserve would allow “Sweden to prepare for potentially disruptive shifts in global financial infrastructure.” Furthermore, the motion proposes that the government confirm that it does not intend to change the definition of legal tender or introduce a central bank digital currency (CBDC).
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.00001+3.09%
1
1$0.007845-14.54%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001634+3.94%
Share
PANews2025/10/02 18:49
Share
Spanish banking giant BBVA partners with Singapore's SGX FX to launch individual cryptocurrency trading services in Europe

Spanish banking giant BBVA partners with Singapore's SGX FX to launch individual cryptocurrency trading services in Europe

PANews reported on October 2nd that Spanish banking giant BBVA has partnered with Singapore-based SGX FX to launch cryptocurrency trading services for individual clients in Europe. The service will initially support Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), allowing clients to trade directly 24/7 through BBVA's existing banking platform. BBVA stated that it is the first bank in the EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) region to utilize SGX FX's crypto trading infrastructure.
Bitcoin
BTC$119,406.36+2.59%
Ethereum
ETH$4,405.43+2.83%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.10199-0.32%
Share
PANews2025/10/02 19:01
Share

Trending News

More

Crypto.com to Integrate DeFi Protocol Morpho to Expand Lending on Cronos Chain

Swedish lawmakers have proposed establishing a national Bitcoin reserve to supplement gold and foreign exchange reserves.

Spanish banking giant BBVA partners with Singapore's SGX FX to launch individual cryptocurrency trading services in Europe

Stellar Lumens Community Buzzes About XRP Tundra: Presale Promises Cross-Chain Wealth Creation Potential

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds