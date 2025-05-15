Bitcoin stabilizes with triple positive support, while Ethereum volatility surges and takes over market dominance

By: PANews
2025/05/15 19:28
FUND
FUND$0.01302-4.26%

By: Imran Lakha

Compiled by: Tim, PANews

Bitcoin stabilizes: benefiting from capital flows, policies and macro tailwinds

Bitcoin is once again approaching its all-time high, supported by the return of investor attention and a favorable macro environment.

In April, spot Bitcoin ETFs attracted nearly $3 billion in net inflows, and another $1.6 billion so far in May. Data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) showed that leveraged funds did not significantly increase short positions, indicating that most of the capital flows were directional bets rather than arbitrage transactions.

At the policy level, relevant trends are heating up. New Hampshire became the first state in the United States to pass a strategic Bitcoin reserve law, and 19 other states are also preparing similar bills. At the same time, Arizona is simultaneously advancing the legislative process in the field of cryptocurrency custody and strategic reserves.

At the federal level, the Senate blocked the GENIUS Act, a stablecoin regulatory bill, but the crypto market did not take it seriously and market risk appetite remained solid.

Macroeconomic signals are also supportive. Trump's tariff revisions are seen as growth-boosting, boosting stocks and the dollar, while depressing gold, the yen and reducing the odds of a recession. Market volatility has cooled, with the VIX now back to its 12-month average.

In short, Bitcoin is benefiting from three major factors: rising institutional demand, favorable policy environment, and a warming macroeconomic environment. From the perspective of position layout, investors are actively going long.

Bitcoin cedes volatility dominance to Ethereum

Bitcoin's realized volatility rebounded by about 8 percentage points and re-crossed the $100,000 mark. Ethereum was even more eye-catching, with its realized volatility soaring to 90%, and its price jumping 30% in just two days. Bitcoin's short-term implied volatility fell slightly, while Ethereum's implied volatility soared by 20 volatility points due to sharp price fluctuations.

The holding cost of Bitcoin returned to neutral, but the holding cost of Ethereum turned deeply negative, and Gamma sellers suffered heavy losses.

Bitcoin's rally has only broken through the implied high (at the 100,000 mark) once, while Ethereum has achieved multiple upward breakthroughs. It seems that Bitcoin has handed over the momentum to Ethereum, but whether this situation can continue remains to be verified by time.

Bitcoin stabilizes with triple positive support, while Ethereum volatility surges and takes over market dominance

Bitcoin volatility term structure flattens, call option premium reappears

As the market rebounded, the skew curve flattened and call option premiums recovered.

Bitcoin’s volatility skew remains around 2-3 volatility points across the term structure, indicating that there is a bullish flow of funds betting on rising prices, but the implied volatility level remains relatively low.

The volatility skew of Ethereum options has shifted downward, showing a mild bearish trend overall (except for the short-term contract side). If Ethereum can hold on to its recent gains and effectively break through the $2,800 mark, the market may see a resurgence of sustained buying of call options. At this stage, investors remain cautious.

In the long run, Ethereum still has a gap to make up compared to Bitcoin.

Bitcoin stabilizes with triple positive support, while Ethereum volatility surges and takes over market dominance

Front-end volatility spreads widen dramatically

ETH/BTC has surged 33% over the past week and is now testing the critical downtrend resistance at 0.025. With Ethereum outperforming in realized volatility, its short volatility premium has surged to 35 volatility points.

Meanwhile, its long-end volatility spread remains around 15 volatility points, indicating little reaction, a phenomenon that supports the view that long VEGA (volatility exposure) may be suitable for selling at current levels.

Despite the sharp moves in Ethereum, the volatility skew for short-dated options contracts tilted further toward put premiums, suggesting that the options market has not yet fully recognized the rally.

Bitcoin stabilizes with triple positive support, while Ethereum volatility surges and takes over market dominance

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

MBK Japanese Loans Provider Purchases $2M in Bitcoin, Partners with FINX

MBK Japanese Loans Provider Purchases $2M in Bitcoin, Partners with FINX

TLDR MBK has purchased $2 million worth of Bitcoin to protect its assets against inflation and the depreciating yen. The company acquired 17.6 BTC at a price of approximately $115,529 per Bitcoin. MBK’s board of directors approved the Bitcoin purchase, which was made using the company’s balance sheet. MBK has partnered with FINX JCrypto to [...] The post MBK Japanese Loans Provider Purchases $2M in Bitcoin, Partners with FINX appeared first on CoinCentral.
Bitcoin
BTC$119,130.46+1.73%
Share
Coincentral2025/10/02 21:15
Share
NFT project Moonbirds announced that it will launch a new token $birb on the Solana chain

NFT project Moonbirds announced that it will launch a new token $birb on the Solana chain

PANews reported on October 2 that the NFT project Moonbirds announced on its official X platform that it will soon launch a new token called "birb" ($birb), which will be issued on the Solana blockchain. The Moonbirds team also emphasized that the token's contract address (CA) has not yet been released, nor are any redemption activities open. The team reminds users to be cautious and refrain from clicking on any unofficial links. They also stated that they will provide ample time and release more details before the token's official release.
NFT
NFT$0.0000004299+0.06%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01249+0.80%
SOON
SOON$0.5023+25.85%
Share
PANews2025/10/02 21:13
Share
GENIUS Act and USA₮: Tether launches the stablecoin compliant with the new U.S. regulatory framework

GENIUS Act and USA₮: Tether launches the stablecoin compliant with the new U.S. regulatory framework

In the new regulatory framework for stablecoins in the United States, the GENIUS Act is taking on a central role.
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03273+0.52%
American Coin
USA$0.0000006507-0.73%
Union
U$0.010004+0.33%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/10/02 17:49
Share

Trending News

More

MBK Japanese Loans Provider Purchases $2M in Bitcoin, Partners with FINX

NFT project Moonbirds announced that it will launch a new token $birb on the Solana chain

GENIUS Act and USA₮: Tether launches the stablecoin compliant with the new U.S. regulatory framework

Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Face Their Strongest Rival Yet, New Frog Coin Set for 18936% Gains

Ethereum sees price upgrade as Citigroup downgrades Bitcoin projections