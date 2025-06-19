A whale deposited 4 million USDC to Hyperliquid 6 hours ago to buy HYPE tokens By: PANews 2025/06/19 11:55

HYPE $49.08 +3.58% USDC $0.9993 +0.01% JUNE $0.1001 -8.91%

According to PANews on June 19, according to Lookonchain monitoring, the whale address 0x89AB recharged 4 million US dollars in USDC to Hyperliquid 6 hours ago to purchase HYPE tokens.