Poll: More than 70% of Americans agree that Iran poses a threat to the US

By: PANews
2025/06/19 08:22
PANews June 19, according to the latest Fox News poll, as the conflict in the Middle East escalates, American voters are divided on Israel's decision to strike Iran's nuclear facilities, but generally agree that Iran is a national security threat and that the overseas situation will affect life in the United States. 73% of registered voters believe that Iran poses a real threat to the United States, up 13 percentage points from six years ago (when the question was last asked). Most Democrats (69%), Republicans (82%) and independents (62%) believe that Iran poses a real risk, up 12%, 17% and 4% respectively from 2019. The latest poll released on Wednesday came at a time when Trump demanded Iran's "unconditional surrender." The survey showed that voters were polarized on Israel's decision to strike Iran's nuclear program: 49% supported it and 46% opposed it. The proportion of Republican supporters (73%) was more than twice that of Democrats (32%) and independents (32%).

