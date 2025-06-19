Onyxcoin price plummets 11%: what triggered the decline?

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/19 04:31
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01243+0.08%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.02299+3.09%

The token fell from $0.01421 to $0.01319 during Wednesday’s Asian evening session. The 10.98% plunge came without any clear news catalyst, suggesting a reaction to broader crypto market weakness and a technical retest of key support.

According to CoinMarketCap data, Onyxcoin (XCN) saw a volatile 10.98% correction during Wednesday’s Asian trading session, plummeting from its daily high of $0.01421 to a swing low of $0.01319 within hours.

As of press time, Onyxcoin had recovered slightly to trade at $0.01339, with the partial rebound coinciding with Bitcoin’s bounce above $104,000. XCN now faces immediate resistance at the $0.01380 breakdown point, while sustained buying pressure could see a retest of the $0.014 psychological level.

Why XCN price plunged

Several key factors help explain Wednesday’s tumble. Over the past week, XCN’s 24-hour trading volume has fluctuated between $24 million and $27 million, relatively modest compared to mid-cap peers, but still liquid enough for small order imbalances to cause sharp swings.

That backdrop means even modest order imbalances, whether profit‑taking by insiders or stops activated by bots, can trigger outsized moves. Despite the absence of any negative news, the broader altcoin sector has been under pressure as Bitcoin’s recent indecision and macro uncertainty weigh on sentiment.

In XCN’s case, the $0.01330–$0.01340 range acted as a short-term support zone. The token stabilized around $0.01339 in early U.S. hours as buyers stepped in to absorb recent liquidations.

Beyond market structure and sentiment, Onyxcoin’s fundamentals may also be contributing to fragility. The project’s ambitious shift toward Layer-3 infrastructure is now facing its first serious stress test, as the token struggles to hold critical support levels.

With less than two weeks remaining before crucial DAO votes conclude, traders are closely watching for updates. Draft proposals reviewed by crypto.news suggest a potential doubling of staking rewards—a move that could either provide short-term price support or trigger another wave of profit-taking.

For now, Onyxcoin remains caught between its long-term technical promise and the market’s short-term realities, a precarious position that’s become increasingly common for altcoins navigating 2025’s unpredictable crypto landscape.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

MBK Japanese Loans Provider Purchases $2M in Bitcoin, Partners with FINX

MBK Japanese Loans Provider Purchases $2M in Bitcoin, Partners with FINX

TLDR MBK has purchased $2 million worth of Bitcoin to protect its assets against inflation and the depreciating yen. The company acquired 17.6 BTC at a price of approximately $115,529 per Bitcoin. MBK’s board of directors approved the Bitcoin purchase, which was made using the company’s balance sheet. MBK has partnered with FINX JCrypto to [...] The post MBK Japanese Loans Provider Purchases $2M in Bitcoin, Partners with FINX appeared first on CoinCentral.
Bitcoin
BTC$118,759.83+1.25%
Share
Coincentral2025/10/02 21:15
Share
NFT project Moonbirds announced that it will launch a new token $birb on the Solana chain

NFT project Moonbirds announced that it will launch a new token $birb on the Solana chain

PANews reported on October 2 that the NFT project Moonbirds announced on its official X platform that it will soon launch a new token called "birb" ($birb), which will be issued on the Solana blockchain. The Moonbirds team also emphasized that the token's contract address (CA) has not yet been released, nor are any redemption activities open. The team reminds users to be cautious and refrain from clicking on any unofficial links. They also stated that they will provide ample time and release more details before the token's official release.
NFT
NFT$0.0000004299+0.04%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01246+0.48%
SOON
SOON$0.4946+23.46%
Share
PANews2025/10/02 21:13
Share
GENIUS Act and USA₮: Tether launches the stablecoin compliant with the new U.S. regulatory framework

GENIUS Act and USA₮: Tether launches the stablecoin compliant with the new U.S. regulatory framework

In the new regulatory framework for stablecoins in the United States, the GENIUS Act is taking on a central role.
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03273+0.52%
American Coin
USA$0.0000006509-1.10%
Union
U$0.010021+0.07%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/10/02 17:49
Share

Trending News

More

MBK Japanese Loans Provider Purchases $2M in Bitcoin, Partners with FINX

NFT project Moonbirds announced that it will launch a new token $birb on the Solana chain

GENIUS Act and USA₮: Tether launches the stablecoin compliant with the new U.S. regulatory framework

Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Face Their Strongest Rival Yet, New Frog Coin Set for 18936% Gains

Ethereum sees price upgrade as Citigroup downgrades Bitcoin projections