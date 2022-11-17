KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

By: PANews
2022/11/17 17:12
RealLink
REAL$0.08059+3.67%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00003266-16.83%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004321+0.65%

Recently, KUNGFUVERSE, a metaverse project invested by RLY Network Association and SuperLayer, released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS.

KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

KUNGFU BEASTS give holders beautifully hand-drawn traits in a variety of combinations and colors– there’s something for everyone! While some traits will be rarer than others, they have all been crafted with the same care and thought by Japanese artist Baku Maeda and creative strategy by Canadian creative director Wilson Tang. And as avatars in the KUNGFUVERSE, these KUNGFU BEASTS unlock opportunities to gain exclusive goods and experiences.

Celebrating the legacy and spirit of Kung Fu, the KUNGFUVERSE connects real life experiences with Web3, enabling new ways for you to become your true self. KUNGFUVERSE use the latest in NFTs, interactive experiences, and IRL products to support a one-of-a-kind community. They want to excite new generations with cool merch and online activities to make Kung Fu a part of everyone’s lives.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

ADA Price Prediction: Here’s The Best Place To Make 50x Gains

ADA Price Prediction: Here’s The Best Place To Make 50x Gains

But while Cardano holds steady, Remittix is turning into the breakout story of 2025. Having raised over $25.9 million from […] The post ADA Price Prediction: Here’s The Best Place To Make 50x Gains appeared first on Coindoo.
SphereX
HERE$0.000249+8.26%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02273+0.39%
Cardano
ADA$0.8653+3.13%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/18 01:53
Share
‘The MASK token is coming’: Consensys CEO says MetaMask’s native cryptocurrency is on its way

‘The MASK token is coming’: Consensys CEO says MetaMask’s native cryptocurrency is on its way

Lubin also said that at a certain point, SharpLink Gaming will stop accumulating ETH and start using its ETH holdings.
LETSTOP
STOP$0.0719+8.05%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01293+3.68%
Ethereum
ETH$4,474.56+3.96%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/19 13:09
Share
CME Group to offer 24/7 coverage for crypto options and futures

CME Group to offer 24/7 coverage for crypto options and futures

CME Group announced plans to launch 24/7 trading for crypto futures and options, starting in early 2026. The markets are still waiting for regulatory approval.
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/10/03 00:26
Share

Trending News

More

ADA Price Prediction: Here’s The Best Place To Make 50x Gains

‘The MASK token is coming’: Consensys CEO says MetaMask’s native cryptocurrency is on its way

CME Group to offer 24/7 coverage for crypto options and futures

Top Presale Crypto 2025: BlockDAG, BlockchainFX, LILPEPE & Snorter Ranked for Growth, Utility, and Scalable Performance

Ethereum Is Stagnating, Digitap Possesses Immense Upside Potential