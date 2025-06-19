Dow Jones up 100 points as Fed takes focus away from Israel-Iran war

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/19 00:59

Stock markets are zeroing in on the Federal Reserve’s key interest rate decision, while the conflict in the Middle East takes a step out of the spotlight.

Major U.S. stock indices were higher ahead of the announcement. On Wednesday, June 18, the Dow Jones rose 132 points, or 0.31%. At the same time, the S&P 500 gained 0.40%, while the NASDAQ climbed 0.55%.

Dow Jones Industrial Average heatmap

The Fed is scheduled to announce its interest rate decision on June 18 at 2 p.m. Eastern Time. Market consensus expects the central bank to keep rates steady. The Fed remains concerned about rising inflation, particularly following the introduction of former President Donald Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariffs.

Trump also anticipates no rate cuts. Earlier, he remarked that “stupid” Fed Chair Jerome Powell probably won’t cut rates. That remark is part of the ongoing pressure by the U.S. President on the Fed.

Trump has said interest rates should be at least two percentage points lower to support the economy. However, that scenario appears unlikely, especially as rising oil prices, driven by the Israel-Iran war, add to inflation concerns.

Trump escalates rhetoric over Iran

While markets are focusing on the Fed, tensions in the Middle East threaten to escalate further. Notably, Trump confronted Iran with a threatening tone, refusing to rule out direct U.S. military involvement. He stated that “it’s very late to be talking” with Iran.

“Nobody knows what I’m going to do,” Trump told reporters when asked whether or not the U.S. would strike Iran. U.S. continues to support Israel with its strikes on Iran, which have already done significant damage to its military capabilities. However, Iran is also retaliating against Israel with missiles and drones.

While Qatar and Oman are trying to mediate a ceasefire, they are urging Israel to de-escalate. On the other hand, Israel is doing its best to get the U.S. directly involved in the war, which would likely have immediate consequences on the entire region and the global oil market.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

MBK Japanese Loans Provider Purchases $2M in Bitcoin, Partners with FINX

MBK Japanese Loans Provider Purchases $2M in Bitcoin, Partners with FINX

TLDR MBK has purchased $2 million worth of Bitcoin to protect its assets against inflation and the depreciating yen. The company acquired 17.6 BTC at a price of approximately $115,529 per Bitcoin. MBK’s board of directors approved the Bitcoin purchase, which was made using the company’s balance sheet. MBK has partnered with FINX JCrypto to [...] The post MBK Japanese Loans Provider Purchases $2M in Bitcoin, Partners with FINX appeared first on CoinCentral.
Bitcoin
BTC$118,856.56+1.54%
Share
Coincentral2025/10/02 21:15
Share
NFT project Moonbirds announced that it will launch a new token $birb on the Solana chain

NFT project Moonbirds announced that it will launch a new token $birb on the Solana chain

PANews reported on October 2 that the NFT project Moonbirds announced on its official X platform that it will soon launch a new token called "birb" ($birb), which will be issued on the Solana blockchain. The Moonbirds team also emphasized that the token's contract address (CA) has not yet been released, nor are any redemption activities open. The team reminds users to be cautious and refrain from clicking on any unofficial links. They also stated that they will provide ample time and release more details before the token's official release.
NFT
NFT$0.0000004298+0.06%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01248+0.64%
SOON
SOON$0.4988+25.89%
Share
PANews2025/10/02 21:13
Share
GENIUS Act and USA₮: Tether launches the stablecoin compliant with the new U.S. regulatory framework

GENIUS Act and USA₮: Tether launches the stablecoin compliant with the new U.S. regulatory framework

In the new regulatory framework for stablecoins in the United States, the GENIUS Act is taking on a central role.
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03286+0.98%
American Coin
USA$0.0000006503-1.06%
Union
U$0.010007+0.08%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/10/02 17:49
Share

Trending News

More

MBK Japanese Loans Provider Purchases $2M in Bitcoin, Partners with FINX

NFT project Moonbirds announced that it will launch a new token $birb on the Solana chain

GENIUS Act and USA₮: Tether launches the stablecoin compliant with the new U.S. regulatory framework

Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Face Their Strongest Rival Yet, New Frog Coin Set for 18936% Gains

Ethereum sees price upgrade as Citigroup downgrades Bitcoin projections