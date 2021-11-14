XRD
Radix is a layer 1 DLT protocol specifically designed to remove the technology barriers limiting the expansion of DeFi, with a clear roadmap to infinite linear scalability. To directly address the needs of DeFi at global scale for the next 100 years, Radix has a full-stack approach: re-engineering consensus, distributed virtual machines, executable on-network code, DeFi application building, and developer incentives. With a revolutionary asset-oriented smart contract programming language Scrypto, building dApps on Radix will be fast, smooth, and will reduce the risk of hacks and exploits. Developers can earn royalties from their code components and from the blueprint catalog.
PozíciaNo.406
Trhová kapitalizácia$0.00
Plne zriedená trhová hodnota$0.00
Podiel na trhu%
Objem obchodovania/trhová kapitalizácia (24 h)0.00%
Počet coinov v obehu10,753,177,999.64828
Max. počet coinov v obehu0
Celková ponuka13,153,175,240.106176
Rýchlosť obehu%
Dátum vydania--
Cena, za ktorú bolo aktívum prvýkrát vydané--
Celkové maximum0.6538178727691196,2021-11-14
Najnižšia cena0.005882367868801924,2025-03-15
Verejný blockchainXRD
