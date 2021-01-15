XIN
Mixin Network is an open-source, lightning-fast, and decentralized Web3 platform to bring speed and scalability to the blockchain. Mixin allows blockchains to gain millions of TPS, sub-second final confirmation, zero transaction fee, enhanced privacy and unlimited extensibility.
Mixin Network is a PoS network with 25 full nodes. As a wallet solution, it is currently supporting 14 public blockchains including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Polkadot, etc. Mixin is also a full-featured financial platform with functions of AMM, aggregating trade, pending orders on Exchange platforms, unbiased stable currency, etc. Mixin Network is dedicated to providing users with a decentralized
PozíciaNo.4489
Trhová kapitalizácia$0,00
Plne zriedená trhová hodnota$0,00
Podiel na trhu%
Objem obchodovania/trhová kapitalizácia (24 h)0,00%
Počet coinov v obehu0
Max. počet coinov v obehu1 000 000
Celková ponuka1 000 000
Rýchlosť obehu0%
Dátum vydania--
Cena, za ktorú bolo aktívum prvýkrát vydané--
Celkové maximum2387.60009765625,2018-01-12
Najnižšia cena0,2021-01-15
Verejný blockchainETH
Sektor
Sociálne siete
