Mixin Network is an open-source, lightning-fast, and decentralized Web3 platform to bring speed and scalability to the blockchain. Mixin allows blockchains to gain millions of TPS, sub-second final confirmation, zero transaction fee, enhanced privacy and unlimited extensibility. Mixin Network is a PoS network with 25 full nodes. As a wallet solution, it is currently supporting 14 public blockchains including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Polkadot, etc. Mixin is also a full-featured financial platform with functions of AMM, aggregating trade, pending orders on Exchange platforms, unbiased stable currency, etc. Mixin Network is dedicated to providing users with a decentralized

PozíciaNo.4489

Trhová kapitalizácia$0,00

Plne zriedená trhová hodnota$0,00

Podiel na trhu%

Objem obchodovania/trhová kapitalizácia (24 h)0,00%

Počet coinov v obehu0

Max. počet coinov v obehu1 000 000

Celková ponuka1 000 000

Rýchlosť obehu0%

Dátum vydania--

Cena, za ktorú bolo aktívum prvýkrát vydané--

Celkové maximum2387.60009765625,2018-01-12

Najnižšia cena0,2021-01-15

Verejný blockchainETH

Sektor

Sociálne siete

