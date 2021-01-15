XIN

Mixin Network is an open-source, lightning-fast, and decentralized Web3 platform to bring speed and scalability to the blockchain. Mixin allows blockchains to gain millions of TPS, sub-second final confirmation, zero transaction fee, enhanced privacy and unlimited extensibility. Mixin Network is a PoS network with 25 full nodes. As a wallet solution, it is currently supporting 14 public blockchains including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Polkadot, etc. Mixin is also a full-featured financial platform with functions of AMM, aggregating trade, pending orders on Exchange platforms, unbiased stable currency, etc. Mixin Network is dedicated to providing users with a decentralized

MenoXIN

PozíciaNo.4489

Trhová kapitalizácia$0,00

Plne zriedená trhová hodnota$0,00

Podiel na trhu%

Objem obchodovania/trhová kapitalizácia (24 h)0,00%

Počet coinov v obehu0

Max. počet coinov v obehu1 000 000

Celková ponuka1 000 000

Rýchlosť obehu0%

Dátum vydania--

Cena, za ktorú bolo aktívum prvýkrát vydané--

Celkové maximum2387.60009765625,2018-01-12

Najnižšia cena0,2021-01-15

Verejný blockchainETH

ÚvodMixin Network is an open-source, lightning-fast, and decentralized Web3 platform to bring speed and scalability to the blockchain. Mixin allows blockchains to gain millions of TPS, sub-second final confirmation, zero transaction fee, enhanced privacy and unlimited extensibility. Mixin Network is a PoS network with 25 full nodes. As a wallet solution, it is currently supporting 14 public blockchains including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Polkadot, etc. Mixin is also a full-featured financial platform with functions of AMM, aggregating trade, pending orders on Exchange platforms, unbiased stable currency, etc. Mixin Network is dedicated to providing users with a decentralized

Sektor

Sociálne siete

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceOdmietnutie zodpovednosti: Údaje, ktoré poskytuje cmc a ktoré by sa nemali považovať za investičné poradenstvo.

MEXC je váš najjednoduchší spôsob, ako sa dostať ku kryptu. Preskúmajte poprednú svetovú burzu kryptomien na nákup, obchodovanie a zarábanie krypta. Obchodujte s Bitcoinom BTC, Ethereom ETH a viac ako 3,000 altcoinmi.
Hľadať
Obľúbené
XIN/USDT
Mixin
----
--
24 hod High
--
24 hod Low
--
24 hod objem (XIN)
--
24 hod množstvo (USDT)
--
Graf
Info
Kniha objednávok
Trhové obchody
Kniha objednávok
Trhové obchody
Kniha objednávok
Trhové obchody
Trhové obchody
Spot
Otvorené príkazy（0）
História príkazov
História obchodu
Otvorené pozície (0)
MEXC je váš najjednoduchší spôsob, ako sa dostať ku kryptu. Preskúmajte poprednú svetovú burzu kryptomien na nákup, obchodovanie a zarábanie krypta. Obchodujte s Bitcoinom BTC, Ethereom ETH a viac ako 3,000 altcoinmi.
XIN/USDT
Mixin
--
--‎--
24 hod High
--
24 hod Low
--
24 hod objem (XIN)
--
24 hod množstvo (USDT)
--
Graf
Kniha objednávok
Trhové obchody
Info
Otvorené príkazy（0）
História príkazov
História obchodu
Otvorené pozície (0)
network_iconNenormálna sieť
Hranica 1
Online zákaznícky servis
Loading...