Wootrade is incubated by the top quantitative fund Kronos Research, which aims to solve the pain points of the diversified liquidity of the cryptocurrency market, and provides sufficient trading depth for users such as exchanges, wallets, and trading institutions with zero fees. At present, Wootrade products have been in operation for nearly one year and have been upgraded to version 2.0. There are more than 10 exchanges and trading institutions connected, including Gate.io, hoo.com, MXC, Oneboat Capital, Genesis Block, etc. A total of over 65,000 end users have used its trading depth through the exchanges cooperating with Wootrade.

PozíciaNo.273

Trhová kapitalizácia$0.00

Plne zriedená trhová hodnota$0.00

Podiel na trhu%

Objem obchodovania/trhová kapitalizácia (24 h)0.44%

Počet coinov v obehu1,913,169,824.037396

Max. počet coinov v obehu0

Celková ponuka2,213,169,824.037396

Rýchlosť obehu%

Dátum vydania2020-10-29 00:00:00

Cena, za ktorú bolo aktívum prvýkrát vydané0.02 USDT

Celkové maximum2.480697056195773,2021-11-16

Najnižšia cena0,2020-10-29

Verejný blockchainETH

