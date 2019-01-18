VSYS
V SYSTEMS is a blockchain infrastructure provider with a focus on database and cloud services. Led by Chief architect Sunny King, the inventor of Proof of Stake consensus, the V SYSTEMS blockchain aims to create a scalable, high performance, secure and holders driving underlying infrastructure platform for blockchain database through his new innovation - Supernode Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus algorithm. The V SYSTEMS blockchain platform aims to deliver decentralized cloud database technology with high scalability, finality, durability and performance that is practically resistant to 51% attack. The network can also support efficient and agile development of a vast variety of applications including finance (DeFi), entertainment, social media and many more.
MenoVSYS
PozíciaNo.2005
Trhová kapitalizácia$0.00
Plne zriedená trhová hodnota$0.00
Podiel na trhu%
Objem obchodovania/trhová kapitalizácia (24 h)0.00%
Počet coinov v obehu3,418,099,908
Max. počet coinov v obehu0
Celková ponuka5,426,707,321
Rýchlosť obehu%
Dátum vydania2019-01-18 00:00:00
Cena, za ktorú bolo aktívum prvýkrát vydané0.0265 USDT
Celkové maximum0.297542300258,2019-07-29
Najnižšia cena0.000266082668131576,2025-06-01
Verejný blockchainVSYS
Sektor
Sociálne siete
