VentureMind AI is a groundbreaking platform at the intersection of artificial intelligence, blockchain, and robotics, designed to empower users with specialized AI tools, customizable AI agents, and remotely controlled robotic solutions. Built on the Solana blockchain and integrated with Theta Network, the platform delivers decentralized, AI driven solutions tailored for industries like construction, security, education, and entertainment.

PozíciaNo.1858

Trhová kapitalizácia$0.00

Plne zriedená trhová hodnota$0.00

Podiel na trhu%

Objem obchodovania/trhová kapitalizácia (24 h)0.01%

Počet coinov v obehu432,996,944

Max. počet coinov v obehu499,996,944

Celková ponuka499,996,944

Rýchlosť obehu0.8659%

Dátum vydania--

Cena, za ktorú bolo aktívum prvýkrát vydané--

Celkové maximum0.04324866066980628,2025-01-05

Najnižšia cena0.001594912600171326,2025-03-11

Verejný blockchainSOL

Sektor

Sociálne siete

