VET

Vechain is a global leading blockchain platform for products and information.In the past two years, Vechain has accumulated great amount of experience in providing blockchain solutions to various industries including liquor, auto, luxury goods, retail, logistics, supply chain, etc. The vision of Vechain is to build a trust-free and distributed business ecosystem based on the Blockchain technology self-circulated and expanding.

MenoVET

PozíciaNo.45

Trhová kapitalizácia$0.00

Plne zriedená trhová hodnota$0.00

Podiel na trhu0.0006%

Objem obchodovania/trhová kapitalizácia (24 h)0.04%

Počet coinov v obehu85,985,041,177

Max. počet coinov v obehu86,712,634,466

Celková ponuka85,985,041,177

Rýchlosť obehu0.9916%

Dátum vydania--

Cena, za ktorú bolo aktívum prvýkrát vydané--

Celkové maximum0.27821609,2021-04-17

Najnižšia cena0.00167765732958,2020-03-13

Verejný blockchainVET

