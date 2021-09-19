TRAVA
TRAVA is the world’s first decentralized marketplace for cross-chain lending. While existing approaches provide only one or a few lending pools with their own parameters such as borrow/supply interest rate, liquidation threshold, Loan-to-Value ratio, or a limited list of exchangeable cryptocurrencies, TRAVA offers a flexible mechanism in which users can create and manage their own lending pools to start a lending business. TRAVA also offers the credit score function based on financial data on-chain analysis as a useful tool that reduces risk and increases profits for all users. Now, we have already deployed our lending pool on BSC and on Fantom network. In the future, we plan to expand our lending platform to other networks: Ethereum, Polygon, Avalanche,... to build up a comprehensive solution for cross-chain lending.
MenoTRAVA
PozíciaNo.2372
Trhová kapitalizácia$0.00
Plne zriedená trhová hodnota$0.00
Podiel na trhu%
Objem obchodovania/trhová kapitalizácia (24 h)0.00%
Počet coinov v obehu3,999,876,186.836227
Max. počet coinov v obehu5,000,000,000
Celková ponuka4,745,402,992.914396
Rýchlosť obehu0.7999%
Dátum vydania--
Cena, za ktorú bolo aktívum prvýkrát vydané--
Celkové maximum0.04662123961816,2021-09-19
Najnižšia cena0.000082326110157653,2025-05-29
Verejný blockchainBSC
Sektor
Sociálne siete
