SOSO

SoSoValue is an AI-powered investment and research platform that combines the efficiency of CeFi with the transparency of DeFi, addressing challenges like information overload and cross-chain asset management in the cryptocurrency market. The platform consists of two key components: AI Crypto Market Research Tool: Aggregates and analyzes vast amounts of data to deliver clear, actionable market insights. Decentralized SSI Protocol: Built on the EVM, it offers a low-barrier, high-efficiency portfolio management solution, overcoming traditional obstacles like high fees, slow settlements, and restricted market access. By integrating the strengths of CeFi and DeFi, SoSoValue enhances investment decision-making, streamlines wealth management, and helps investors capitalize on market growth opportunities.

MenoSOSO

PozíciaNo.496

Trhová kapitalizácia$0,00

Plne zriedená trhová hodnota$0,00

Podiel na trhu%

Objem obchodovania/trhová kapitalizácia (24 h)3,17%

Počet coinov v obehu115 133 243

Max. počet coinov v obehu1 000 000 000

Celková ponuka1 000 000 000

Rýchlosť obehu0.1151%

Dátum vydania--

Cena, za ktorú bolo aktívum prvýkrát vydané--

Celkové maximum0.7679497730144123,2025-03-02

Najnižšia cena0.40019133860559203,2025-03-06

Verejný blockchainETH

ÚvodSoSoValue is an AI-powered investment and research platform that combines the efficiency of CeFi with the transparency of DeFi, addressing challenges like information overload and cross-chain asset management in the cryptocurrency market. The platform consists of two key components: AI Crypto Market Research Tool: Aggregates and analyzes vast amounts of data to deliver clear, actionable market insights. Decentralized SSI Protocol: Built on the EVM, it offers a low-barrier, high-efficiency portfolio management solution, overcoming traditional obstacles like high fees, slow settlements, and restricted market access. By integrating the strengths of CeFi and DeFi, SoSoValue enhances investment decision-making, streamlines wealth management, and helps investors capitalize on market growth opportunities.

Sektor

Sociálne siete

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceOdmietnutie zodpovednosti: Údaje, ktoré poskytuje cmc a ktoré by sa nemali považovať za investičné poradenstvo.

MEXC je váš najjednoduchší spôsob, ako sa dostať ku kryptu. Preskúmajte poprednú svetovú burzu kryptomien na nákup, obchodovanie a zarábanie krypta. Obchodujte s Bitcoinom BTC, Ethereom ETH a viac ako 3,000 altcoinmi.
Hľadať
Obľúbené
SOSO/USDT
SoSoValue
----
--
24 hod High
--
24 hod Low
--
24 hod objem (SOSO)
--
24 hod množstvo (USDT)
--
Graf
Info
Kniha objednávok
Trhové obchody
Kniha objednávok
Trhové obchody
Kniha objednávok
Trhové obchody
Trhové obchody
Spot
Otvorené príkazy（0）
História príkazov
História obchodu
Otvorené pozície (0)
MEXC je váš najjednoduchší spôsob, ako sa dostať ku kryptu. Preskúmajte poprednú svetovú burzu kryptomien na nákup, obchodovanie a zarábanie krypta. Obchodujte s Bitcoinom BTC, Ethereom ETH a viac ako 3,000 altcoinmi.
SOSO/USDT
SoSoValue
--
--‎--
24 hod High
--
24 hod Low
--
24 hod objem (SOSO)
--
24 hod množstvo (USDT)
--
Graf
Kniha objednávok
Trhové obchody
Info
Otvorené príkazy（0）
História príkazov
História obchodu
Otvorené pozície (0)
network_iconNenormálna sieť
Hranica 1
Online zákaznícky servis
Loading...