SOSO
SoSoValue is an AI-powered investment and research platform that combines the efficiency of CeFi with the transparency of DeFi, addressing challenges like information overload and cross-chain asset management in the cryptocurrency market. The platform consists of two key components: AI Crypto Market Research Tool: Aggregates and analyzes vast amounts of data to deliver clear, actionable market insights. Decentralized SSI Protocol: Built on the EVM, it offers a low-barrier, high-efficiency portfolio management solution, overcoming traditional obstacles like high fees, slow settlements, and restricted market access. By integrating the strengths of CeFi and DeFi, SoSoValue enhances investment decision-making, streamlines wealth management, and helps investors capitalize on market growth opportunities.
MenoSOSO
PozíciaNo.496
Trhová kapitalizácia$0,00
Plne zriedená trhová hodnota$0,00
Podiel na trhu%
Objem obchodovania/trhová kapitalizácia (24 h)3,17%
Počet coinov v obehu115 133 243
Max. počet coinov v obehu1 000 000 000
Celková ponuka1 000 000 000
Rýchlosť obehu0.1151%
Dátum vydania--
Cena, za ktorú bolo aktívum prvýkrát vydané--
Celkové maximum0.7679497730144123,2025-03-02
Najnižšia cena0.40019133860559203,2025-03-06
Verejný blockchainETH
ÚvodSoSoValue is an AI-powered investment and research platform that combines the efficiency of CeFi with the transparency of DeFi, addressing challenges like information overload and cross-chain asset management in the cryptocurrency market. The platform consists of two key components: AI Crypto Market Research Tool: Aggregates and analyzes vast amounts of data to deliver clear, actionable market insights. Decentralized SSI Protocol: Built on the EVM, it offers a low-barrier, high-efficiency portfolio management solution, overcoming traditional obstacles like high fees, slow settlements, and restricted market access. By integrating the strengths of CeFi and DeFi, SoSoValue enhances investment decision-making, streamlines wealth management, and helps investors capitalize on market growth opportunities.
Sektor
Sociálne siete
etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceOdmietnutie zodpovednosti: Údaje, ktoré poskytuje cmc a ktoré by sa nemali považovať za investičné poradenstvo.